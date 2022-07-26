Falcons Hire 5 to Staff, Including Former LSU Track Star: Details

The Atlanta Falcons are starting training camp this week, and not only does it mean a new chapter for the players, but some staff members as well.

The Falcons announced in a press release Tuesday that they have hired pro scout Sal Conti, player personnel coordinator Rushell Harvey, football analyst Donavan Ellison and scouting assistants James McClintock and Hakeem Smith.

Conti became a member of the Falcons organization in 2021 as a football analyst on the coaching staff. He previously served as an offensive video graduate assistant at Clemson during the 2020 season.

Harvey signed with the Falcons in 2021 as a scouting assistant on the personnel staff. Prior to her time in Atlanta, she was the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Tulane in New Orleans. She was also a football recruiting intern at LSU in 2017 and the University of Houston in 2018. Harvey got her degree in sport administration from LSU, where she was a three-time first-team Track & Field All-American.

Ellison most recently served as a football operations assistant for the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in 2021.

McClintock arrives in Atlanta after a stint as Auburn's assistant director of player personnel.

Smith joins the Falcons after becoming a student assistant in the University of Pittsburgh Football Recruiting Office from 2019-22. During his time in Pittsburgh, Smith would assist directors of recruiting and player personnel with program logistics, talent acquisitions and talent recruitment. Smith earned his degree in communications and public and professional writing from Pittsburgh last year.