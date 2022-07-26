Skip to main content

Falcons Hire 5 to Staff, Including Former LSU Track Star: Details

Not only are the Falcons adding value on the field, but off of it as well.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Falcons are starting training camp this week, and not only does it mean a new chapter for the players, but some staff members as well.

The Falcons announced in a press release Tuesday that they have hired pro scout Sal Conti, player personnel coordinator Rushell Harvey, football analyst Donavan Ellison and scouting assistants James McClintock and Hakeem Smith.

Conti became a member of the Falcons organization in 2021 as a football analyst on the coaching staff. He previously served as an offensive video graduate assistant at Clemson during the 2020 season.

Harvey signed with the Falcons in 2021 as a scouting assistant on the personnel staff. Prior to her time in Atlanta, she was the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Tulane in New Orleans. She was also a football recruiting intern at LSU in 2017 and the University of Houston in 2018. Harvey got her degree in sport administration from LSU, where she was a three-time first-team Track & Field All-American.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival

Julio Jones has a new home.

By Jeremy Brener16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
WATCH: Falcons accomplish two important objectives in Mohamed Sanu trade
Play

Falcons Ex WR Mohamed Sanu Signs with New Team: Details

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
1362843376
Play

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

A 2019 first-round pick, Lindstrom is eligible for a contract extension.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Ellison most recently served as a football operations assistant for the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in 2021.

McClintock arrives in Atlanta after a stint as Auburn's assistant director of player personnel.

Smith joins the Falcons after becoming a student assistant in the University of Pittsburgh Football Recruiting Office from 2019-22. During his time in Pittsburgh, Smith would assist directors of recruiting and player personnel with program logistics, talent acquisitions and talent recruitment. Smith earned his degree in communications and public and professional writing from Pittsburgh last year.

Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival

By Jeremy Brener16 minutes ago
WATCH: Falcons accomplish two important objectives in Mohamed Sanu trade
News

Falcons Ex WR Mohamed Sanu Signs with New Team: Details

By Falcon Report Staff47 minutes ago
1362843376
News

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Plans to Break NFL Record

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
Casey Hayward
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Terrell & Hayward Best CB Duo?

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Specialists

By Daniel Flick9 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Cordarrelle Patterson Top 10 RB?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 25, 2022 3:22 PM EDT
fcqlkwaujj5t2bica6fa
News

Falcons Training Camp 3 To Watch: Quarterbacks

By Daniel FlickJul 25, 2022 12:00 PM EDT