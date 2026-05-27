One Roadblock That Could Be Preventing Bijan Robinson Falcons Extension

The Atlanta Falcons have an important decision to make this offseason with the pending contract of running back Bijan Robinson. The Falcons exercised his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, meaning he now has two years left of his rookie deal, but there has still been rampant speculation that an extension could be imminent.

Both he and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs are in line to reset the running back market with long-term deals, and reporting from Adam Schefter earlier this offseason accelerated that timeline.

“Take a look at the running backs right now, Bijan Robinson is going to cash in. Jahmyr Gibbs is going to cash in. De’Von Achane is going to cash in,” Schefter said on the Adam Schefter Podcast. “There are going to be some big running back deals that get done at some point this offseason. So while we’ve already seen one big wide receiver deal, get ready for the parade of running backs, because that’s what’s coming next.”

A pair of those deals has already come to fruition.

Dolphins running back received his new deal this offseason, cashing in on a four-year, $64 million extension ($32 million in guarantees). That deal made Achane the third-highest paid back in the league ($16 million per year). Jets back Breece Hall also inked a new deal, locking in a three-year, $43.5 million deal ($29 million in guarantees) that makes him the fourth-highest paid back in the league ($15.25).

Aside from Achane and Hall, the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) control the market.

Robinson and Gibbs will surely push those players down the list, but there has been no publicized movement on any deals. Both players could opt to play the waiting game to see if they can squeeze more out of their teams, effectively one-upping whatever the other player makes, but waiting could also be in the Falcons' interest.

While he has provided instant offense for the Falcons since they took him eighth overall in 2023, Robinson has, at least, three more years of team control . He will make $7 million in 2026, $11.3 in 2027, and $16 million for a possible franchise tag in 2028. With additional players entering the final year of their deals this summer, there is reason to look to taking care of those players before rushing into a deal with Robinson.

The Falcons would likely be happy to take care of their best player. Robinson has consistently embodied what the organization wants in its athletes, both on and off the field. The NFL is also a business, and there is no need to rush into any long-term commitments before it is absolutely necessary.

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