Super Bowl TV Ratings: Where Does Atlanta Rank with L.A. and Cincinnati?

Over 110 million people watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, but what cities watched the most? Probably not who you think.

The Super Bowl has long been the most anticipated and the most-watched television event for quite some time now, and the 56th edition that aired on Sunday was no different.

Nationally, Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC. Another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo, and yet another 11.2 million on various digital platforms. That means a total average audience of 112.3 million people watched Matthew Stafford's game-winning drive to help the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

NBC stated that was the largest audience for a television show since Super Bowl LI in February 2017, a game that Falcons fans are all too familiar with.

How many in the Atlanta area watched the game? 

According to NBC Sports, Sunday's primetime annual matchup between the winners of the AFC and NFC drew a 35.2 rating and a 70 share. that means 35.2 percent of all Atlanta households that own a TV watched the game on average, and 70 percent of the households with their TVs in use at the time had the game on.

The markets that performed the best might be expected to be the two cities participating. But that wasn't the case on Sunday, as Cincinnati did check in with the highest local ratings with a 46.1 rating/84 share, but Los Angeles was not second. With Matthew Stafford calling Detroit home for 12 years before being traded to the Rams, viewership there was second with a 45.9 rating/79 share. 

In fact, Los Angeles did not even rank in the top 10 in local market ratings with a 36.7 rating/77 share.

Maybe the entire L.A. viewing area was at the game live. 

