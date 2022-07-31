Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Backs Shine In 'Most Competitive' Practice

The Atlanta Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season, the first of the new regime headlined by coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

With training camp officially kicking off, the Falcons face several questions, but have a month and a half to find the solutions.

Here's everything of note on defense from the fourth day of camp, which Smith described as "probably the most competitive practice" the Falcons have had since he became the coach ...

DALTON DUSTUP SENDS MESSAGE

The first fight of Falcons training camp occurred Saturday between defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi. To Smith's dismay, it wasn't the only fight of the day, but nevertheless, the competitive juices were flowing, and it resulted in a valuable team lesson.

"These guys were competing, and you go to the edge, and there's learning experience," Smith said. "Nobody did anything, really, that dumb, but if somebody takes a swing on the air, you throw him out. He went inside and that's what happens. They throw you out of the game, they fine you, and (if) you don't have emotional control, you won't be here."

Training camp fights are an age-old tradition, and while coaches don't want to see them, it's certainly a good indication as to where the team's competitive mindset is during the first week of camp.

DEFENSIVE BACKS HAVE STRONG DAY

The Falcons' secondary was predicted to be a good unit entering the season and they've done nothing but support it throughout the early stages of camp. That continued Saturday, led by a pair of breakout candidates in second-year pro Darren Hall and CFL free agent signee Dee Alford.

Hall showed quick eyes and even quicker feet, enabling him to stay in phase and agitate receivers at the catch point. His read-and-react ability had high-end flashes today. Alford was on the bad end of receiver Drake London's highlight catch, but that play highlighted the biggest positive of Alford's day: he was in good position.

Alford received praise from Smith during OTAs but hadn't made much of an impact through camp's first three days; that changed Saturday. Fellow corners A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward also turned in solid-as-expected performances, while nickel Mike Ford, who's had an adequate camp thus far, had a bit of a rough showing.

On the back end, safeties Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins have been given an opportunity to start and are running with it. Grant has thrived in coverage situations while Hawkins has shown range and pursuit ability to limit run after the catch.

ROOKIES CONTINUE ASCENSION

After a quiet first day, linebacker Troy Andersen has turned in three consecutive strong days working with the first and second team defenses. Known as an elite athlete, Andersen has shined when forced to cover running backs and tight ends, including Kyle Pitts.

After him, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie also continues to flash in pass rushing situations, as the second-round pick was able to generate pressure on Atlanta's quarterbacks throughout the day.

Moving beyond the drafted players, linebacker Nate Landman and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo had strong days. Landman arrived in Atlanta as a proficient tackler with outstanding instincts but has held his own in coverage against running backs. Tangelo has made plays up the middle against the run.

Atlanta's defense as a whole started fast but faded down the stretch on training camp's fourth day. Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the day, the final session without pads.

The Falcons will get Sunday off before being back at practice on Monday.