Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom do the Dirty Work in Falcons win over Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons rushing attack was pivotal in the team’s improbable 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.
Led by second year running back Bijan Robinson, the Falcons offense established the ground attack after being extremely predictable in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson became more creative with rushing concepts rather than just running him out of the pistol formation.
Additionally, regarding personnel, the Falcons shifted from 72 percent of his carries in ‘12’ personnel last week to 100 percent of his carries in ‘11’ personnel this week.
On the evening, Robinson ran for 97 yards on 14 attempts – good enough for 6.7 yards per carry. His explosiveness and elite athletic ability were on display from the start. Robinson is No. 8 in the NFL in yards from scrimmage after two games.
Additionally, he was a receiving threat out of the backfield, with four receptions for 25 yards.
After the game, the 22-year-old had the following to say to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo regarding the emotions in the final moments of that game.
“Just putting it on them from the beginning — running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, doing the dynamic stuff God blessed me to do to help this team win,” Robinson said.
With Robinson leading the way, backup running back Tyler Allgeier also had a quality display on Monday Night Football. He had nine rushes for 53 yards and one reception for 12 yards.
One of the night’s unsung heroes, who was not named Jessie Bates III, was All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, who paved the way with a ‘dying technique’ in the blocking world.
As seen above, his cut blocks paved the way for the team’s effective and efficient rushing attack in the team’s victory. Even former Philadelphia Eagle Super Bowl Champion starting center and now ESPN analyst Jason Kelce said Lindstrom’s efforts were impressive.
Above all, an effective running game helped keep the pressure off quarterback Kirk Cousins, leading to one of the Falcons franchise's best wins in recent memory.