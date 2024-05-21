Falcons Expect Injured RB Bijan Robinson Back for Minicamp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson continues to work through an ankle injury that's hindered his activity thus far in the offseason program.
Yet Robinson, who hasn't participated in OTAs and isn't expected to partake over the next two weeks, has made good strides, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Tuesday.
"Really positive about it," Morris said. "He's progressing well. He's been out there, he's in great spirits. I have a lot of confidence he'll be ready to go for our veteran minicamp. That will get him a nice break in between there.
"By training camp, I'd like to see him rolling."
Veteran minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12, the Falcons' final round of practices before returning to Flowery Branch for training camp in late July.
The 22-year-old Robinson enjoyed a productive rookie season in 2023, emerging as one of Atlanta's premier playmakers after rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns while catching 58 passes for 487 yards and four more scores.
Without Robinson, a bulk of the touches in OTAs will go to third-year pro Tyler Allgeier, who set the franchise rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards in 2022 and served as a complementary option to Robinson in 2023, and fourth-year pro Avery Williams.
After the session, Williams (knee) and linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) said they're both fully recovered and have been cleared to participate in OTAs. Williams missed all of last season and is still wearing a brace on his knee. Andersen sustained his injury late in a Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions and missed the remainder of the year.
But while they're on the IBM Performance Field running through drills and competitive periods, Robinson has been inside the team's facilities. He's not, however, wasting the opportunity to sit back and absorb the information in front of him.
"He's definitely learning the game above the neck," Morris said. "He's the first person who wants to talk about (football). You can't help but smile when you see Bijan - that's just who he is, what he is."
The Falcons haven't yet seen Robinson on the field this summer, but if his track record is any indication, they'll keep that smile when he makes his return - which appears to be coming in less than a month.