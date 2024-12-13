Report: Belichick Bristled at Falcons GM Fontenot's 'Know It All' Draft Approach
The UNC Tar Heels made headlines this week when they hired former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It’s fun and don’t lie that you’re not going to tune in for it.
Why in the world would the 8-time Super Bowl Champion Belichick opt for college football and the rigorous recruiting that comes with it? “It was because, in the words of a confidant, Belichick is ‘disgusted’ in what he believes the NFL had become.” Another Belichick source added, "This is a big f--- you to the NFL.”
Wait until Belichick starts navigating the transfer portal with 19-year-old kids, but we digress.
It feels in hindsight that Belichick's best chance at another NFL team was the Atlanta Falcons 2024 opening that ultimately went to Raheem Morris. Belichick was so far down the path with the Falcons that he was convinced he had the job.
However, it was a call to Arthur Blank from Patriots owner Robert Kraft that ultimately torpedoed Belichick.
"Blank spoke by phone, at least twice, to Robert Kraft," ESPN reported. "Among the NFL owners, Blank considers Kraft his closest friend. Publicly, Kraft and Blank have said Kraft expressed only support and offered praise of his former coach.
"But in a conversation with Blank, Kraft delivered a stark assessment of Belichick's character, according to a source who spoke to two people: a close Kraft friend and a longtime Belichick confidant. The source quoted the Belichick source as saying, 'Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill.' That account was backed up, the source said, by the close Kraft friend."
Blank was probably right in assuming Belichick wouldn't play nice with general manager Terry Fontenot in Atlanta according to a recent report from ESPN.
"Listening to Fontenot discuss drafting systems last January, as if he knew it all, bothered him," a Belichick confidant told ESPN.
Was Belichick really going to listen to Terry Fontenot? Belichick has gem players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowksi, Julian Edelman, Richard Seymour, Deion Branch, Asante Samuel, Vince Wilfork, & Dont’a Hightower among others on his resume.
Fontenot has been characterized largely for his unconventional first round picks, including taking a tight end 4th overall, a running back 8th overall, and a quarterback 8th overall after giving a free agent quarterback $100-million guaranteed.
But it’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft where Fontenot’s record is really questionable. Having traded in the 2nd round all four Drafts of the Fontenot regime, Day 2 names like Richie Grant, Jalen Mayfield, DeAngelo Malone, and Desmond Ridder respectfully leaves room for Fontenot to be questioned.
Time will tell Fontenot’s future with the Atlanta Falcons. That much we will see. What would it have been like with Bill Belichick? Would Kirk Cousins be the quarterback? Would Michael Penix have been drafted?
More importantly, would the Falcons be 6-7?
As long as Terry Fontenot was in the house, it sounded like a chippy coffee table to stand around in Flowery Branch. Nonetheless, the Falcons are feeling the heat that comes with lack of improvement under Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, while Belichick is still taking pot shots in Chapel Hill.