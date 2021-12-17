Falcons at 49ers: 'It will get Ugly'

The Atlanta Falcons head to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the 49ers as 9.5-point underdogs.

The 49ers are 12th in total offense this season, but they are the third highest ranked offense that the Falcons will have faced behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1) and the Dallas Cowboys (2).

With the eighth-ranked rushing offense taking off after wide receiver Deebo Samuel started getting touches in the backfield, Falcons defensive coordinator knows it will be a challenge to stop the 49ers attack.

"They're a very good offensive football team that can really run the ball well," said Pees. "They've got really talented players whether it be [George] Kittle, Samuel back there... it doesn't matter. They've got a good offensive line. They've got a great scheme."

"It's not an easy offense to defend."

Samuel has been doing his best Cordarrelle Patterson impression for the 49ers. The star wide receiver is over 1,000 yards receiving, but like Patterson, he's been doing his damage at running back the last four games.

The 49ers are 4-0 in the last four games that Samuel has rushed the ball at least five times. Their only loss in their last five games came against the Seattle Seahawks, a game that Samuel missed.

"It's a really good scheme that fits their talent," said Pees. "Kyle's [Shanahan] done a great job. He's always done a great job every place that he's been."

"I have a lot of respect, really a lot of respect for him."

The Falcons are 23rd in the NFL against the run, a match up that doesn't bode well for Atlanta. But they're coming off back to back games of holding the opposition under 100 yards rushing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers had 57 and 91 rushing yards respectively.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons have rushed the ball better as the season has worn on. Atlanta has broken 100 yards three consecutive games after being held to just 40 yards against the New England Patriots in a 25-0 loss in Week 11.

It's no coincidence that Patterson missed that game.

As Patterson has gone, so have the Falcons. The same can be said for Samuel and the 49ers.

The keys to the Falcons pulling off the upset on Sunday are relatively simple: establish the running game and stop the run.

Easier said than done.