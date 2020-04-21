Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 11: The Atlanta Falcons are going to draft...

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

With the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select ...

Kristian Fulton, cornerback, LSU.

Or K'Lavon Chassion, defensive end, LSU.

Or Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle, South Carolina.

Or -- you get the gist.

Only two days from the draft, loads of uncertainty surround the Falcons' plans and the event in general.

Monday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Atlanta is expected to be the draft's most aggressive team and could attempt to trade into the top five.

In this draft-only episode of the Dirty Birds Podcast, Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel tackle all of that and more.

First, they each lay out their ideal five-round mock drafts. They outlawed trades for this exercise, attempting to find the best pick for the Falcons if they remain at No. 16.

Then, they discuss Atlanta's trade rumors and debate whether Thomas Dimitroff and Co. should move up or down in the first round. Would it be worth it to trade a large package of future draft assets for Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons or Jeff Okudah? As always, Brady and Chris have thoughts.

Finally, they finish by talking about the general feeling of uncertainty around this year's draft. Obviously, much of it revolves around the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but what else factors in?

