Falcon receiver catches All-Pro CB Xavien Howard's eye

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins have conducted joint practices the last two days in south Florida. They'll keep score Saturday night with a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley is one of the Falcons singled out for his performance on the practice field. Working against Dolphins first-team All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, Ridley has produced several highlight-reel catches and big plays.

After practice Thursday, Howard was thankful for the opportunity to battle Ridley and Atlanta's receivers.

"It's a nice match up," Howard told reporters about Ridley. "I appreciate we're doing the joint practice. We just focus on getting better. Every week we go against a top receiver no matter where we're at. Just getting better and just working on guys, seeing different ways and how you can play different guys in this league."

After seeing two days of Ridley, Howard was asked about his strengths. Howard listed several.

"All-around receiver," he said. "Releases, fast, that's what you're looking for in a receiver. Full releases. Catching the ball. Anywhere the ball is at, he's going to go get it. That's what you want from a receiver with everything. All the techniques, everything."

Ridley quietly led the Falcons in receiving in 2020 with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Falcons offense sputtered in their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans last week. None of the projected first-team offense saw action against Tennessee. And the first unit, including Ridley, likely does more watching than playing Saturday night in Miami.