ESPN Analysts Not Sold on Atlanta Falcons Heading Into 2025
The Atlanta Falcons showed some potential last season, but after they spiraled out after a 6-3 start to finish 8-9, doubts are high. ESPN writers and NFL analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder released a list ranking all 32 NFL rosters, ranking the Falcons 26th.
They were the 4th worst-ranked NFC team, only above the New York Giants (27) and NFC South foes the Carolina Panthers (30) and the New Orleans Saints (32).
ESPN states Atlanta’s biggest strength is its running back corps.
“Bijan Robinson is fresh off a breakout campaign in which he finished top five among backs in snaps, carries, routes, targets, receptions, touches and yards, and added 15 touchdowns (sixth most). The 2023 No. 8 pick is one of the league's top offensive playmakers and has a very good backup in Tyler Allgeier -- his 2.24 yards after catch since being drafted is third best among 52 running backs with 300-plus carries,” Clay writes.
Atlanta’s biggest weakness lay on the other side of the ball: its cornerback room.
“The Falcons' cornerbacks have a chance to be fine, but there's no one inspiring after A.J. Terrell. Mike Hughes returns as the No. 2 option after a solid 2024 campaign, Dee Alford is back as the primary slot, and Clark Phillips III is the top reserve on the perimeter. Atlanta didn't make notable additions to a group that allowed the league's highest catch rate while ranking 26th in pass breakups in 2024,” Clay said.
The Falcons had just 10 sacks through their first 11 games of the season, a historically bad pass rush. However, things started to improve on defense with 20 sacks in the final six games of the season. The Falcons made moves in the effort to strengthen defense.
They double dipped at pass rusher in the first round of the NFL draft, snagging Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. They also signed free agent Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal with all the money guaranteed.
So Atlanta pivoted from their biggest weakness of 2024, the pass rush. The cornerback room is shaky; however, there is upside there. Clay did not mention Billy Bowman, the Falcons' fourth-round pick, who Atlanta envisions playing nickel corner. Undrafted free agent Cobee Bryant also has a chance to make the Falcons' 53-man roster.
There are also free agent acquisitions Atlanta could make to bolster its cornerback room. Former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore is still unsigned. Savvy veteran Rasul Douglas is also still on the market. If Atlanta wants to add to its room, it can.