Private Workout to 'Cobra Strike': Why Falcons Drafted DB Billy Bowman Jr.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After the first two days of the 2025 NFL draft, Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith lay awake in his bed. There were 16 picks separating Smith from a dream he didn't need to fall asleep to see.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wanted to make the wait a little bit shorter.
When Ulbrich arrived at the Falcons' facility April 26 -- the morning of Day 3 of the draft -- in Flowery Branch, Ga., he urged Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to trade up. Fontenot had already done it twice in the draft's first two days while giving Ulbrich three new pieces.
Atlanta, however, didn't need to move. It waited, waited and waited some more. Smith's late-night hopes came true. Ulbrich's excitement was realized.
The Falcons, at No. 118 overall in the fourth round, added Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., who was widely projected as a top 100 pick. Ulbrich, who entered the team's media room shortly thereafter, said he was in a "weird" headspace because he didn't expect Bowman to still be on the board.
Bowman, however, saw it coming.
"This was one of the spots I had a feeling I would land," Bowman said. "I just had a feeling I'm coming to Atlanta."
His conviction stemmed from conversations with Falcons coaches during the pre-draft process and an important post-combine workout with Mike Rutenberg, Atlanta's defensive pass game coordinator.
Rutenberg visited Bowman in Oklahoma after wrapping up the NFL combine in early March. The two watched film and went to eat together. Bowman went through on-field drills. The day, Bowman said, "went amazing."
Evidently, the Falcons felt the same way, and Atlanta landed one of college football's best ball hawks.
"If you don't enjoy watching him play, then you just don't like football," Fontenot said. "He flies around. Tough, smart, extremely athletic, really versatile. "He's got ball awareness, so he takes it away. And again, just an unreal competitor. Next level competitor.
"So very, very excited about him and what he brings to our team and our defense."
The Falcons' vision for Bowman centers around him playing nickel corner instead of safety, where he spent much of his time at Oklahoma. However, Bowman has extensive experience playing in the slot. In 2024, he took 397 snaps at free safety, 184 snaps in the box and 156 snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 5'10", 192-pound Bowman started his college career primarily at nickel. As a true freshman in 2021, Bowman played 428 total snaps -- 193 of which came in the slot, serving as 45% of his overall reps.
As such, spending his rookie season at nickel is far from a daunting thought to Bowman.
"I'm comfortable, I'm pretty much comfortable wherever I'm placed at," Bowman said. "I feel like I'm very versatile. I feel like I've shown that through my years in college. I pride myself on being versatile and getting on the field in any way possible."
Atlanta believes Bowman has the physical tools to be a quality nickel. Ulbrich acknowledged he's "a little bit undersized," citing shorter limbs and a smaller stature. The Falcons feel nickel is more conducive to maximizing Bowman's skill set.
"Nickels need short space quickness. They need the ability to match guys in the slot -- obviously, they're going against typically the quickest receiver," Ulbrich said. "So, he matches that profile perfectly."
Fontenot said Bowman can impact games in a variety of ways at nickel, be it covering receivers, filling gaps in the run game or blitzing off the edge and creating pressure. Morris feels Bowman can play nickel, star, safety and dime.
Smith added Bowman has the position and stylistic versatility to complement All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III and third-round pick Xavier Watts, giving Ulbrich three movable parts to get creative with on the back end.
But Smith also believes Bowman can be a high-level nickel.
"Why we like him at nickel is the condensed spaces, his twitch, his explosions, short area burst, his aggressive demeanor, ball skills, cover skills," Smith said. "That all suits his ability to blitz. That all suits the nickel and what our vision of what the nickel is going to be with Coach Ulbrich.
"And he fits a lot of those at the same time."
Bowman said he wants to improve as a tackler at the next level. He missed 15 tackles and had a 23.1% missed tackle rate in 2024, according to PFF.
Yet with his twitch, speed and athleticism, the Falcons feel Bowman has the tools to trim grass and make plays.
"He's kind of got a Cobra strike in a short space to him," Smith said. "So, we're excited about Billy."
Despite falling to the fourth round, Bowman was well-liked by those who watched or spent time with him. When the Falcons selected the Denton, Texas, native, Morris said he received an abundance of calls and text messages from people excited about his skill set.
"Really appreciate the toughness, the guy," Morris said. "Really appreciate the energy he plays with. The uncommon run-and-hit to the ball. You love that. Like Terry mentioned, (if) you don't like to watch this guy, you don't like football. This guy is outstanding."
Bowman's resume includes 41 starts, three all-conference selections, a 4.42 40-yard dash and, perhaps most impressively, 11 career interceptions, including 6 in 2023.
He feels his ball production stems from another part of his background: He played receiver and running back at Ryan High School and was ESPN's 12th-ranked wideout in the class of 2021.
"I feel like those come with me playing on the offensive side of the ball, being able to use my instincts, my ball skills, and when that ball touches my hands, it comes so natural," Bowman said. "I just feel like I prepare very well for my opponents."
Bowman's experience at receiver also gives him a heightened sense of route concepts, which enables him to play fast and put himself in position to generate takeaways.
"I feel like the traits of knowing and feeling routes -- for myself, I can kind of see one guy do something, and I know what else is coming after that," Bowman said. "I also pick up on tendencies really quickly on the offensive side of the ball, just because I've played it all the time.
"So, whether that's motions or a certain route and things like that, I feel like it helps me a lot, knowing and understanding the other side of the ball."
Bowman believes he'll add another source of turnover creation in the Falcons' secondary. Over the past two seasons, Atlanta has 20 interceptions. Bates has 10 of them. In addition to Bowman, the Falcons added Watts, who had 13 interceptions over the past two seasons at Notre Dame.
Getting more pressure on the quarterback should help as well. Atlanta added two-well publicized edge rushers in the first round in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Atlanta's staff touted Bowman's ball anticipation and turnover production. Ulbrich also praised his intangibles. In 2024, Bowman won Oklahoma's Don Key Award, which the Sooners describe as the highest honor a player can receive in Norman. It highlights leadership and character.
The Falcons believe they added an impact defender in Bowman. But they also expect him to improve team culture and grow into a valued locker room presence.
"High level intelligence, and not to mention, we're talking about off the charts character (and) just true love of football," Ulbrich said. "He's going to bring talent, but he's going to bring leadership as well."
Bowman said he's never been to Atlanta -- the closest he came was a recruiting visit to the University of Alabama, roughly three hours west.
The 22-year-old will change that when he attends the Falcons' rookie minicamp May 9 in Flowery Branch. It marks not only the start of his next personal chapter, but also the first page of his professional resume.
Bowman's illustrious college career led him to the unknown. His past accomplishments can't help him any more.
His legacy at Oklahoma is cemented. He's ready to make a new one in Atlanta.
"I definitely work very hard to where the results don't come as a surprise," Bowman said. "I've got to work for them, and everything starts over now, again.
"So, I've got to go back to work."