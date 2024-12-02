ESPN Asks then Answers, Is Benching Kirk Cousins an Overreaction?
When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to $100-million guaranteed, they had visions of a short-term fix to the quarterback problems that have ailed the franchise for years.
The Early returns were good. Atlanta jumped out to a 6-3 record, and Cousins had as many touchdown passes (17) as last year's starters Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke combined to throw in 2023.
Fast forward a month, and the Falcons are 6-6, and Cousins has added six interceptions to lead the league with 13 while still sitting on 17 touchdowns.
With rookie quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix having successful rookie seasons with the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos respectively, it's only natural for pundits and fans to wonder if the Falcons could turn to their own 24-year old rookie.
ESPN's Dan Graziano asks the question if benching Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. is a legit option or if it's an overreaction to Cousins's poor form.
His verdict: Overreaction
"This was absolutely bound to happen if and when Cousins hit a rough patch, and the Falcons absolutely did this to themselves when they used that eighth overall pick on Penix a month after signing Cousins to a huge free agent contract," wrote Graziano on ESPN+.
"Fans who believed Cousins was the key to unlocking this highly skilled offense will surely be calling for Penix at this point. And who knows? It's possible the thought has come up inside the Falcons' building, as well."
It was definitely an unprecedented move for the Falcons to spend big on a 36-year-old quarterback only to draft his successor the next month. General manager Terry Fontenot has been heavily criticized for how Atlanta tackled the quarterback room in the offseason.
Fontenot and the Falcons spent a lot of time justifying the pick and in doing so elevated Penix's perception among fans. With Cousins in an 0-3 slump, those same fans are asking about the prized rookie.
"But as always in cases like this, it's important to ask whether and why we're sure things would be better with Penix," Graziano continued. "He's a fun prospect, for sure, and he enters the league with a wealth of college experience (45 starts).
"But asking a rookie who has never started an NFL game to come in with five games left and save the season is an awful lot. If Atlanta makes this move and Penix can't get it done, it's going to be pretty tough to go back to Cousins -- this year or next."
Graziano makes an excellent point. If this was a learning year for Penix with the Falcons handling him with kid gloves, remember, he hardly played in the preseason, throwing him to the wolves in December could have dire consequences for his development.
Are the Falcons willing to sacrifice a season to protect the long-term investment in the franchise's future? Everything about their NFL draft and lack of immediate-impact players says "yes".
"The Falcons' self-inflicted QB conundrum is a sticky one, I'm not denying that," wrote Graziano. "But it still seems like the best bet for turning things around is the veteran who has been through this before.
"If it doesn't work, the Falcons can make the change in the offseason and move on from Cousins after one year. But a move this seismic at this time of year has major backfire potential."
Cousins may or may not be the best bet for getting the Falcons out of their current slump. But I agree whole-heartedly with Graziano on this one. It's ride or die with Cousins in 2024.
The Falcons aren't going to risk damaging the psyche of their possible franchise quarterback with five games left in the season on the small chance that he's the key to making the playoffs.
If the Falcons miss the playoffs though, a 37-year-old quarterback, with a $40-million cap hit, on a non-playoff team is a luxury Atlanta can't afford.