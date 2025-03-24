ESPN Reveals Atlanta Falcons Top 'Under-the-Radar Move'
The Atlanta Falcons were cash strapped heading into free agency, so it's no surprise that things have been relatively quiet on the incoming front this month. However, the Falcons may have done their most important work before free agency opened.
The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after his first year as an NFL coordinator proved to be too big a step for him in 2024. They brought back Jeff Ulbrich after he had a lot of success with the New York Jets the last-three seasons.
That move wasn't exactly under the radar. The Falcons were very publicly a bad defensive team last year finishing last in completion percentage and 31st in sacks, touchdown passes allowed, and 3rd-down conversions against among other metrics.
However, it was the hiring of defensive line coach Nate Ollie that ESPN deemed an "under-the-radar move" that could help shore up the Falcons' passive defense in 2025.
"The news of the Falcons hiring Ollie got lost in the news cycle when the team announced it was bringing in former Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator," wrote Marc Raimondi on ESPN. "But Ollie brings developmental chops to an inexperienced line after the release of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
"With Ollie as the assistant defensive line coach, the Texans finished tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks (49) last season. The Falcons ranked 31st (31). As the defensive line coach in Indianapolis, Ollie guided the Colts to an Indy-era franchise-record 51 sacks in 2023."
With the loss of Jarrett, the Falcons may be more willing to hold on to the veteran David Onyemata, but his $17-million cap charge in 2025 still looms as a tempting cut candidate for a team $13-million over the cap and dead last in available cap space heading into the NFL Draft.
Edge and defensive tackle are two of the bigger needs on this team as the Falcons look to rebuild their defensive front. Second-year players Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus should see their snap counts rise exponentially in 2025.
Orhorhoro participated in 13% of the Falcons defensive snaps last season, and Dorlus saw just 19 snaps as a rookie. Throw in a possible first or second-round pick on the defensive line, and the Falcons will need Ollie's developmental experience.