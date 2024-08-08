Everything Miami Dolphins Said About Atlanta Falcons During Joint Practices
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- In the NFL, teams rarely say negative things about their teammates and mean it -- especially during training camp, a time built on optimism. But things sometimes differ when talking about opponents, and the Atlanta Falcons saw a new one this week in the Miami Dolphins.
Atlanta and Miami competed in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, serving as a tune-up for the first preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday inside Hard Rock Stadium.
For recaps on each practice, click HERE for Tuesday and HERE for Wednesday.
The Falcons and Dolphins fought four times across the two sessions, including three separate instances Wednesday -- but mutual respect persists.
Here's everything Miami said about Atlanta ...
Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller on Falcons receiver Drake London
(Did you see much of Drake London in coverage today?) – “Yeah, a couple of times.”
(What do you think of him as a player?) – “He’s pretty good. I played against him last year. Big receiver, can make tough catches, so I think he has a good future.”
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Former Falcons defensive linemen and current Dolphins player Calais Campbell on changes to the team since last season
(How do they look different? The personnel is the same, but new quarterbacks over there?)– “They do look a lot different. Even some of the scheme, like just competing against the offense last year in training camp and then this year, they do a lot of different things. But Kirk Cousins is a legend in this game, he’s had a lot of success, and he made some beautiful throws today and then the Penix kid (Michael Penix Jr.) looks pretty good, too. He made a couple really, really nice throws and good reads so definitely a lot of respect for the team over there. I think they’ll be really good this year.”
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Atlanta's secondary
“Going against A.J. Terrell, he’s a real good young player in this league, Jessie Bates obviously a really smart guy. They’ve got a real good corps of guys over there, man, so it was a lot of fun today.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Falcons coach Raheem Morris
“I think in regards to Raheem Morris, one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever worked with, very impactful one for me because of his defensive prowess. I was able to work with him on the offensive side of the ball as well – was in both Washington and Atlanta with him, so we go way back.”
Here's what the Falcons said about the Dolphins ...
Morris on McDaniel
On what it’s like going against a familiar coach and team in Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins: “It's awesome, you know, being with Mike for all those years here in Atlanta and having the ability to grow with him. I remember moving up in the offense, he was one of the people that was instrumental in teaching me the offense and what we did with Kyle Shanahan and some of those things, so that was a really good experience, and we go way back to Washington days.
“I mean, it's just so much history there between us and that's like my little brother. He's one of those guys I talk about all the time and got so much respect for what he's been able to accomplish and do in this league. Particularly last year, you know, he redefined some of the offensive styles, some of the way we play, some of the unique motions that you see going across the league right now. He was one of the first, if not the first, to start it.”
Morris on Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who he coached with the Los Angeles Rams
"If I know Ramsey, he'll find matchups that he wants to work on and be able to do something with his greatness. He's that kind of guy. I remember doing joint practices with him and just moving him around just so he can get different looks at different people for his own movement.
"Absolutely, when he's out there in the competitive mode, he's trying to embarrass you."
Morris on Hill
“That is fun to watch real speed in Tyreek. We've seen real speed, but that is real speed when you watch Tyreek and to watch those guys. [Dolphins backup quarterback] Michael [White] gave the big play to him yesterday. Tyreek bet me he would get six [touchdowns]. He only got one, so I won that battle.”
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"Rightfully deserved the contract, man. He's been leading this program for so long and I'm happy for him as the injuries he overcame. I've always got a thing for guys who overcome the doubters, man. When he got hurt, a lot of people didn't think he was going to make it back. Fought his way back to be a top quarterback in this league and I'm super grateful to have competed against him, played against him a couple times. They've got a special guy leading their team. He leads the offense pretty nice."
Jarrett on the Dolphins' offensive line
"I think they've got a good mix of guys. They're physical, they're fast and I think they do a really, really good job in the run game of giving us different looks and kind of unorthodox things sometimes that really challenge your principles and the things you've got to do to be able to stop the run. They do a good job, and I like how they rotated their guys and gave everybody a good look.
"That helped us on the defensive side, to where you don't just hone in one guy. Playing them for a couple years, it's good to see some of the other guys step up, grow up and have bigger roles in the offense. So, that's always good when you see maturity from players you watched over the years. So, I think they've got a really, really good group, and I highly, highly respect those dudes. Grateful for the work."