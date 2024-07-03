Falcon Report

Falcons 2025 Free Agents: Positional Breakdown of Atlanta's Expiring Contracts

A.J. Terrell headlines the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 free agency class.

Defensive back A.J. Terrell highlights the Atlanta Falcons' list of 2025 free agents.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons aren't presently focused on the 2025 free agency cycle, but the roster and its future makeup is always in the back of general manager Terry Fontenot's mind.

And as the Falcons near a return to Flowery Branch for training camp ahead of the 2024 season, their list of free agents - be it unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights - is extensive.

The biggest name among Atlanta's impending free agents is cornerback A.J. Terrell, who will play this upcoming season on the fifth-year option included in his rookie contract.

But according to Spotrac, there are several others in Terrell's boat, staring down their final year contractually committed to the Falcons. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of each.

Quarterback

Taylor Heinicke, unrestricted

Running back

Avery Williams, unrestricted

Carlos Washington Jr., exclusive rights

Robert Burns, exclusive rights

Receiver

Rondale Moore, unrestricted

KhaDarel Hodge, unrestricted

Josh Ali, exclusive rights

Chris Blair, exclusive rights

Dylan Drummond, exclusive rights

Tight end

Ross Dwelley, unrestricted

Offensive line

Center Drew Dalman, unrestricted

Tackle Storm Norton, unrestricted

Interior lineman Ryan Neuzil, restricted

Guard Kyle Hinton, restricted

Tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, restricted

Tackle Tyler Vrabel, exclusive rights

Tackle Barry Wesley, exclusive rights

Tackle Andrew Stueber, exclusive rights

Guard John Leglue, exclusive rights

Defensive line

Ta'Quon Graham, unrestricted

Lorenzo Carter (edge), unrestricted

Eddie Goldman, unrestricted

James Smith-Williams, unrestricted

Kentavius Street, unrestricted

Tommy Togiai, unrestricted

Demone Harris (edge), unrestricted

Bradlee Anae, restricted

Prince Emili, exclusive rights

LaCale London, exclusive rights

Linebacker

Nate Landman, restricted

Milo Eifler, restricted

Donavan Mutin, exclusive rights

Defensive back

A.J. Terrell, unrestricted

Richie Grant, unrestricted

Mike Hughes, unrestricted

Antonio Hamilton Sr., unrestricted

Harrison Hand, unrestricted

Dane Cruikshank, unrestricted

Kevin King, unrestricted

Dee Alford, restricted

Micah Abernathy, restricted

Natrone Brooks, exclusive rights

Lukas Denis, exclusive rights

Special teams

Long snapper Liam McCullough, restricted

Falcons Free Agent Takeaways

The Falcons have a projected $19.6-million cap space available next season, but that's before they make any roster moves. Unlike years past, the only-two non-rookies whose contracts have significantly more dead-cap than cap charge are Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney.

Dalman and Terrell are key figures to Atlanta's offense and defense, respectively, and are the two most prominent names on this list. Williams, who led the NFL with 16.2 yards per punt return in 2022, is expected to remain an impact player on special teams, as is McCullough.

Landman, a restricted free agent, is poised to play a heavy dose of snaps in the middle of the Falcons' defense, as is Alford at nickel corner.

There are a plethora of players tipped to be in Atlanta's rotation, including Moore, Hodge, Dwelley, Norton and Neuzil on offense and Graham, Carter, Street, Smith-Williams, Grant, Hughes and Hamilton on defense.

The Falcons are currently projected to have 21 unrestricted free agents, nine restricted free agents and 14 exclusive rights free agents. The NFL announced last week that the 2025 league year will begin at 4 p.m. EST on March 12.

