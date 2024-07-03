Falcons 2025 Free Agents: Positional Breakdown of Atlanta's Expiring Contracts
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons aren't presently focused on the 2025 free agency cycle, but the roster and its future makeup is always in the back of general manager Terry Fontenot's mind.
And as the Falcons near a return to Flowery Branch for training camp ahead of the 2024 season, their list of free agents - be it unrestricted, restricted or exclusive rights - is extensive.
The biggest name among Atlanta's impending free agents is cornerback A.J. Terrell, who will play this upcoming season on the fifth-year option included in his rookie contract.
But according to Spotrac, there are several others in Terrell's boat, staring down their final year contractually committed to the Falcons. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of each.
Quarterback
Taylor Heinicke, unrestricted
Running back
Avery Williams, unrestricted
Carlos Washington Jr., exclusive rights
Robert Burns, exclusive rights
Receiver
Rondale Moore, unrestricted
KhaDarel Hodge, unrestricted
Josh Ali, exclusive rights
Chris Blair, exclusive rights
Dylan Drummond, exclusive rights
Tight end
Ross Dwelley, unrestricted
Offensive line
Center Drew Dalman, unrestricted
Tackle Storm Norton, unrestricted
Interior lineman Ryan Neuzil, restricted
Guard Kyle Hinton, restricted
Tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, restricted
Tackle Tyler Vrabel, exclusive rights
Tackle Barry Wesley, exclusive rights
Tackle Andrew Stueber, exclusive rights
Guard John Leglue, exclusive rights
Defensive line
Ta'Quon Graham, unrestricted
Lorenzo Carter (edge), unrestricted
Eddie Goldman, unrestricted
James Smith-Williams, unrestricted
Kentavius Street, unrestricted
Tommy Togiai, unrestricted
Demone Harris (edge), unrestricted
Bradlee Anae, restricted
Prince Emili, exclusive rights
LaCale London, exclusive rights
Linebacker
Nate Landman, restricted
Milo Eifler, restricted
Donavan Mutin, exclusive rights
Defensive back
A.J. Terrell, unrestricted
Richie Grant, unrestricted
Mike Hughes, unrestricted
Antonio Hamilton Sr., unrestricted
Harrison Hand, unrestricted
Dane Cruikshank, unrestricted
Kevin King, unrestricted
Dee Alford, restricted
Micah Abernathy, restricted
Natrone Brooks, exclusive rights
Lukas Denis, exclusive rights
Special teams
Long snapper Liam McCullough, restricted
Falcons Free Agent Takeaways
The Falcons have a projected $19.6-million cap space available next season, but that's before they make any roster moves. Unlike years past, the only-two non-rookies whose contracts have significantly more dead-cap than cap charge are Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney.
Dalman and Terrell are key figures to Atlanta's offense and defense, respectively, and are the two most prominent names on this list. Williams, who led the NFL with 16.2 yards per punt return in 2022, is expected to remain an impact player on special teams, as is McCullough.
Landman, a restricted free agent, is poised to play a heavy dose of snaps in the middle of the Falcons' defense, as is Alford at nickel corner.
There are a plethora of players tipped to be in Atlanta's rotation, including Moore, Hodge, Dwelley, Norton and Neuzil on offense and Graham, Carter, Street, Smith-Williams, Grant, Hughes and Hamilton on defense.
The Falcons are currently projected to have 21 unrestricted free agents, nine restricted free agents and 14 exclusive rights free agents. The NFL announced last week that the 2025 league year will begin at 4 p.m. EST on March 12.