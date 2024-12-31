Falcons 2025 Schedule, Opponent List Growing Clear
The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 season is likely in its final week after a soul-snatching 30-24 overtime loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Atlanta (8-8) has its playoff hopes residing on beating the Carolina Panthers (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday while the New Orleans Saints (5-12) must upset the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7). The Falcons have no path to the wildcard spot. Both Atlanta and Tampa Bay are hosting their respective games.
There is, of course, a chance -- though not a very good one. The Falcons' playoff probability is 13%, according to The Athletic's projection model.
Atlanta remains focused on finishing the regular season strong and hoping the Saints pull an unlikely upset. Yet while eyes in Flowery Branch are set in 2024, it's fair for others to start glancing toward the future.
And as more divisions grow finalized, the Falcons' 2025 opponents -- and the locations at which they'll play -- are, as well.
Here's what we know so far.
Disclaimer: Three opponents haven't been officially finalized, as the Falcons' final NFC South position isn't set. However, 14 of the 17 are official, and two others appear quite clear.
HOME:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders*
*The Falcons, if they finish second in the NFC South, will likely face the Washington Commanders, the runners-up in the NFC East.
AWAY:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets
New England Patriots
*Indianapolis Colts
*NFC North opponent -- Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions
*Atlanta will likely face the loser of Sunday night's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions -- whoever finishes second in the NFC North will host the Falcons next year if current NFC South standings hold.
The Falcons played nine home games this year and thus will have only eight regular season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year, though they'll have two preseason contests.
* As such, Atlanta will play its 17th opponent on the road. The Falcons will play the second-place team in the AFC South, which is the Indianapolis Colts.
Dates and times for the Falcons' 2025 schedule will be announced in May.