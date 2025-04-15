Falcons Add 2 Impact Players in ESPN's 3-Round Mock from Kiper/Yates
The starting 11 for the Atlanta Falcons offense looks set heading into the 2025 season. Of course there will always be surprises, usually the bad kind in the form of injury, but with Ryan Neuzil set to take over for Drew Dalman at center, the Falcons return virtually their entire offense intact.
It's the other side of the ball that has been neglected in the NFL Draft that should get a boost on April 24th when the Falcons are on the clock at No. 15. With only three picks before the seventh round, trading back a few spots and picking up an extra Day 2 pick would be ideal, but there will be plenty of options at No.15 to find an immediate impact player.
Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates released a three-round mock draft on ESPN+ in which they are alternating picks. With pick No. 15 and No. 46, each of them gets to make a selection for the Falcons. They didn't pull any surprises and hit on two of Atlanta's biggest needs.
Yates took edge rusher Mike Green out of Marshall for the Falcons.
"The Falcons registered the second-fewest sacks in the league last season (31), so edge rusher is still a problem even after signing Leonard Floyd," wrote Fields on ESPN+. "Green is explosive, powerful and pro-ready, and he should be able to get pressure on opponent QBs right away. He led the FBS with 17 sacks last season."
The Falcons sent a large contingent of staff to Marshall for Green's pro day, and they had to come away impressed. Green clocked a 6.85-second 3-cone and a 4.25-second time in the 20-yard shuttle. His 3-cone time would've been the best among all defensive linemen and linebackers at the combine, while his 20-yard shuttle would've ranked second at both positions.
The next edge rusher doesn't go off the board until Shemar Stewart lands with the Packers at No. 23. However, several other intriguing prospects including cornerback Jahdae Barron (16) out of Texas, defensive tackle Walter Nolen (17) from Ole Miss, safeties Nick Emmanwori (19) from South Carolina, and Malaki Starks (27) out of Georgia are all still on the board when Yates selected.
Georgia's Mykel Williams wasn't taken until Kiper selected him as a bookend to Aidan Hutchinson for the Detroit Lions at No. 28. Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. falls to the second round before being taken by the 49ers at No. 43.
If the Falcons are in love with a player at No. 15 like Green, they need to stay put and select him. However, there are going to be half a dozen players still available that could plug right into the Falcons defense on Week 1.
It's Kiper's turn when the Falcons are on the clock at No. 46, and he chooses cornerback Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.
"Morrison is coming off a hip injury, but he has really good press coverage traits and picked off nine passes in three seasons," wrote Kiper. "The Falcons could slot him opposite A.J. Terrell."
Atlanta has re-signed virtually their entire cornerback room in the offseason including Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Kevin King, but none of those players inspire enough confidence to write their name on the roster in sharpie like the Falcons did last season. A cornerback opposite Terrell is still a glaring need for this team.
One of the more intriguing prospects still on the board when the Falcons pick in the second round is defensive tackle Darius Alexander from Toledo. Defensive tackle rounds out the top three needs, along with edge and cornerback, for the Falcons' defense. Alexander was a standout at the Senior Bowl and had a very impressive NFL Combine.
The Falcons sent their third-round pick to the Patriots for Matt Judon last summer. The Patriots take guard Wyatt Milum from West Virginia with the Falcons' pick at No. 77.
After four-consecutive years of taking an offensive skill player in the top-10 under general manager Terry Fontenot, 2025 looks like the year the defense finally gets some love.