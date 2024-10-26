Everything to Know in Falcons at Buccaneers: TV, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3) will battle for the top in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond-James Stadium.
Just 24 days after Atlanta took a 36-30 victory over Tampa Bay in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, the two sides will meet again.
With the game still fresh on the memories of both teams, this meeting leaves no secrets -- which Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said is a challenge for both parties.
"I think if you ask both coaching staffs, I would say it's probably more difficult," Lake said. "We just saw them, they saw us. 'Okay, we got them on this. Are we going to do that again? Are we going to do something else?'
'And same thing, 'Hey, this play works well now, they think they're going to run this play, and we think they're not going to run that play.' So I think it's actually a little bit more difficult."
Here's how to watch -- and what to know -- before Sunday afternoon ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Adam Amin handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. There will also be a national presence, as ESPN radio will have Chris Carlin and Darius Butler on the call.
Injury Reports
The Falcons have ruled out inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), while safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) is doubtful. Nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and center Ryan Neuzil (knee) are questionable.
Tampa Bay will be without receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf) and safety Tykee Smith (concussion). Star receiver Chris Godwin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a dislocated ankle.
The Buccaneers have three players questionable in tight end Payne Durham (calf), running back Bucky Irving (toe) and receiver Rakim Jarrett (knee).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites, but the Buccaneers and have a 57% chance of victory, according to ESPN. The over/under is set at 45.5 points and Atlanta's moneyline is -145.
Past Meetings
The all-time regular season series is tied at 31 apiece, with the Falcons winning three of the last four games. Tampa Bay won five consecutive meetings before Atlanta's recent surge.
The Falcons beat the Buccaneers in 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, taking a 16-13 victory.