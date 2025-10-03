Falcons Bijan Robinson Winning On and Off the Field
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The impact that Bijan Robinson brings to the Atlanta Falcons on the football field is a known commodity, but when he is the tailback is also making an impact off of it.
After being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month earlier this week, the Falcons’ running back was named the NFLPA Community MVP after hosting a book fair for more than 7,700 students. Robinson held the event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23rd. He welcomed students from more than 35 different elementary schools in the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) system.
He used this event as an opportunity to launch his foundation’s “BijanReads” initiative to help improve child literacy rates in the Atlanta area. They strive to do this by creating unique experiences while distributing resources to children, teachers, and caregivers.
Robinson was inspired after he had learned that nearly 70% of third- and fourth-grade students in the metro Atlanta area were reading at a less-than-proficient rate.
“Literacy is more than reading; it’s about confidence, opportunity, and encouraging better futures for our youth,” Robinson told the NFLPA in an official statement. “When I learned how many students were struggling with these skills, I knew I had to use my platform to encourage change. Through “BijanReads,” we’re aiming to make literacy fun and accessible for every child.”
He read one of his favorite books, “Be You,” to the audience of children and encouraged them through the process. Robinson then brought them down to the field with some other Falcons teammates to receive reading materials, snacks, gift bags, and other goodies.
“In the United States, more than 65% of fourth graders are not reading at grade level -- the literacy crisis in our schools is substantial,” he said. “It impacts kids across the country, regardless of race or economic status, and it can only end if we help our youth. I want to use my platform to raise awareness and expand access to resources that will help increase literacy rates for children in every corner of our country.”
The NFL Players’ Association honors one player every week with this honor and makes a $10,000 donation to his charity or the charity of his choice. This is his second time being selected as the NFLPA’s Community MVP.
Previous winners this year include Trent Sherfield of the Denver Broncos, Jeremy Chin of the Las Vegas Raiders, Osa Odighizuwa of the Dallas Cowboys, and Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos. All of the winners of this weekly honor are eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest player honor and includes an additional donation of $100,000.
More information on Bijan Robinson’s foundation can be found here.