Raheem Morris & Falcons Make Decision After Special Teams Blunders

FLOWERY BRANCH – Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has made the decision not to make any staff changes on Monday after the team’s Week 13 loss to the New York Jets.

On a day when the Falcons outgained New York by 120 yards, picked up nine more first downs, and saw Bijan Robinson total nearly 200 scrimmage yards, they still found a way to lose 27-24.

The struggles on special teams gift-wrapped the Jets with 13 points, and pulled three away from themselves. They ultimately cost them this game.

“We played awful yesterday on special teams,” Morris said Monday. “I don't know how to say it any other way.”

Kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 50-yard field goal, Jamal Agnew muffed a punt that gave the Jets starting field position on their own two-yard line, and an 83-yard kick return set up a 32-yard field goal. At the end of the game, the Falcons had a chance to push this game into overtime, but poor punt coverage allowed the Jets to pick up 16 yards and set up the game-winning kick.

The missed kick was the least of their worries on Sunday. In fact, the Jets missed one of their own, virtually nixing the impact of the miss.

What happened elsewhere is what has drawn the attention of critics.

Morris confirmed on Monday that the drop from Agnew was on him, saying that players are taught from their Pop Warner days not to go inside the eight to 10-yard line. The Falcons’ head coach called the mistake “inexcusable.”

In kickoff coverage, the Falcons had it in their game plan to kick the ball out of the end zone, allowing the Jets to start with the ball at the 35-yard line instead of allowing them to return the ball. Morris said that it was out of respect for the players that the Jets have returning kicks, and the lone kickoff return illustrated that.

But this has been a consistent issue for the Falcons this season. Atlanta is allowing 29.8 yards per return, the highest mark in the NFL.

“Biggest thing on special teams is doing your job,” linebacker and special teams contributor JD Bertrand said. “You're one of 11, and if one person's outside of their gap, it can create a hole. So that's the biggest thing, and that's emphasis on making sure guys do their job.”

Despite the poor play, Morris said he wanted to avoid any “emotional” decisions regarding special teams coordinator Marquice Williams after the game. On Monday, he confirmed that he is not considering any changes at this point in the season.

“We are in the midst of the season,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in what Marquice does. I got a lot of confidence in the coaching techniques. I got a lot of confidence in the guys to be able to go out there and execute it. We have just not done that.”