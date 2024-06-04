Falcons Claim Former Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots OL Off Waivers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons' year-round process of player acquisition continued Tuesday, this time addressing the offensive line with a former University of Michigan alum turned New England Patriots draft pick.
The Falcons claimed offensive guard Andrew Stueber off waivers from the Patriots, who parted ways with Stueber on Monday, according to ESPN. Atlanta waived undrafted free agent receiver JaQuae Jackson in a corresponding move.
Stueber, 24, started all 20 games for Michigan from 2020-21 and was voted a third-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association after his fifth-year senior season in 2021.
New England selected Stueber at No. 245 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he never played a regular season snap. A torn hamstring took him out of action for his rookie season, and he spent 2023 on the team's practice squad.
The 6-6, 317-pound Stueber played both right tackle and right guard at Michigan but spent his Patriots' tenure as a guard.
In Atlanta, Stueber joins an interior offensive line room littered with continuity under coach Dwayne Ledford. The Falcons return both starting guards, Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom, along with center Drew Dalman.
Top reserves Ryan Neuzil and Kyle Hinton are also back in the fold, as is 2023 seventh-round pick Jovaughn Gwyn.
At tackle, the Falcons also have several returners, including starters Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary and backups Tyler Vrabel and Storm Norton.
NFL teams often carry around eight or nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, and the Falcons have a solid group behind a fully cemented starting five. As such, a path to an opportunity post-training camp doesn't appear likely for Stueber, but he'll nevertheless get the chance to fight for one this summer.