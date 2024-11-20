Falcons Could Get 2 Defenders Back After Bye Week
The Atlanta Falcons limped into their Week 12 bye with a 1.5-game lead in the NFC South but on the heels of consecutive losses.
Atlanta (6-5) took its biggest loss in over three years Nov. 17, falling 38-6 to the Denver Broncos (6-5) at Empower Field at Mile High -- but the Falcons were far from full strength.
Their Friday availability report consisted of eight players already ruled out. They placed two -- defensive linemen James Smith-Williams and Ta'Quon Graham -- on injured reserve Saturday, but lost several more to injury Sunday.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday the bye week is well-timed and should have positive effects for his team's health, an assessment that includes a pair of defenders currently on injured reserve.
Morris noted center Drew Dalman, who was active Sunday but didn't start in his first game back since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3, will return to the lineup after the bye week.
Elsewhere, Morris delivered positive news on safety DeMarcco Hellams and second-round rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
"Hellams potentially coming back at some point, getting him back off the IR -- not sure exactly when, but knowing he has the opportunity to get back," Morris said. "Knowing Ruke has a chance to come back.
"He's got to get through his fourth game, so not expecting him back to LA, but certainly some point after that, really getting a feel for those type of things."
Orhorhoro suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Atlanta's 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 and has missed the past three games, meaning he's eligible to return after Atlanta faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1.
The 6'4", 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's last four contests. He has recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
Hellams, meanwhile, injured his ankle on the Falcons' second defensive snap this preseason. He's been on injured reserve ever since and is still awaiting his 2024 debut.
Drafted in the seventh round in 2023, the 24-year-old Hellams played in 15 games with four starts as a rookie, finishing with 40 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 against the Chargers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.