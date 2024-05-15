Falcons Day 3 Selection Pegged With Most Immediate Potential
The Atlanta Falcons didn’t land one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 NFL draft. But they did address the team’s defensive line early and often on Day 2 and 3 of the draft class.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski argued on May 15 that the team’s most impactful defensive selection of 2024 could be fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus.
Sobleski included Dorlus on a list of eight NFL rookies with the potential to outperform teammates drafted at the same position.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
“Dorlus is no slouch regarding raw traits,” wrote Sobleski. “According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman the 6'3", 283-pound lineman posted a 685-pound back squat, a 685-pound sumo deadlift and a 345-pound power clean, while hitting 20.75 mph on the GPS at one point.
“The No. 109 pick is a more natural pass-rusher capable of playing up and down the line of scrimmage. He can even stand up and play off the edge if necessary. That versatility, coupled with the explosiveness, can help elevate the entire Atlanta defensive front.”
Sobleski compared Dorlus most closely to Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Falcons traded up to No. 35 to select in the second round.
“Orhorhoro presents significant upside, as someone who came into the game late and needed time to become a starter at Clemson,” wrote Sobleski.
Players with upside, though, particularly ones drafted in the second round, sometimes need time to develop. Orhorhoro is very athletic but also raw. That’s especially true for Orhorhoro as a pass rusher.
The Falcons also drafted defensive end Bralen Trice at No. 74 overall in the third round. He was the most productive college pass rusher Atlanta landed in the draft. Trice had 18 sacks at Washington while Orhorhoro and Dorlus each had 12 for their respective schools.
Sobleski didn’t make any mention of Trice in his May 15 column.
Any of those three pass rushers becoming consistent contributors would be a sight for sore eyes in Atlanta. The Falcons recorded 18 fewer sacks than any other NFL team during Arthur Smith’s three seasons as head coach.
If any of those three rookie defensive linemen emerge as key members of Atlanta’s defense in 2025, it sounds like Sobleski is betting on it being Dorlus.
At Oregon, Dorlus posted 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in five seasons. He also had 108 total tackles, 14 pass defenses and 1 fumble recovery.