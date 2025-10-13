Falcons Elevate Pair of Players Ahead of Monday Night Football
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have used standard practice elevations on cornerback Keith Taylor and wide receiver Deven Thompkins ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills. For both players, this will be the first of a maximum of four elevations a practice squad player can have in a season.
These moves come after the announcement that cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) would be inactive for tonight’s matchup due to injury. Additionally, nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) is questionable ahead of this game – inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. does not carry an injury designation for tonight’s game, but this is the first action he will see since injuring his hamstring in a Week 2 win over the Vikings. Taylor, at the very least, will be able to provide the secondary with some depth, but will likely be active in special teams.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is also going to be inactive for this game against the Bills. The Falcons’ No. 2 receiver left the team’s Week 4 win over the Commanders and did not return. There was hope that he would be able to play today, with the team coming off its bye week, but he was a non-participant during practice all through the week.
Thompkins joined the Falcons on their practice squad a few weeks ago. He brings three years of NFL experience, but he has not seen game action since 2024 with the Panthers, with his last full season coming in 2023 with the Buccaneers. The wideout had 17 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in 2023, and four receptions for 20 yards in 2024.
Wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Casey Washington will be expected to assume a more prominent role in the wake of Mooney’s injury, as will tight end Kyle Pitts. Thompkins will be a depth player for the Falcons.
“I feel great about them. I feel great about anybody that we put in,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “We feel confident in those guys, and whoever we put on the field. They're on the field for a reason, and it's because we trust them. We trust that they can make plays, and they will.”
Kickoff between the Falcons and Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 7:15. More information on how to watch or how to listen can be found here. This will be the first time the Falcons have hosted Monday Night Football since 2018.