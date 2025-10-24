Falcons Face Familiar Challenge as Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins Mirror 49ers Offense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Sunday might feel a little familiar for this Atlanta Falcons offense, almost like déjà vu. After facing Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta now gets another version of that same offensive philosophy, just with more speed and a South Florida twist.
The Miami Dolphins may be sitting at 1-6, but the system they run under head coach Mike McDaniel is one that Atlanta knows all too well.
McDaniel, of course, comes from Shanahan’s coaching tree, having coached under him across several stops between 2011 and 2021. While the foundation of the offense is rooted in the same principles that have defined Shanahan’s success, McDaniel has built on that foundation in his own unique way in Miami.
“There're some familiar concepts that are universal to that tree of coaching,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said this week. “Mike has definitely branched off. I think from a run game perspective, he's got a lot of motion, a lot of formation variety. He's got a lot of different personnel groupings. He does a lot of stuff. He's very creative. And that's not saying Kyle isn't, because Kyle has amazing creativity too. He knows how to exploit matchups, and he understands angles in the run game.”
That familiarity should help the Falcons prepare, but it certainly does not necessarily make it easier for them. Miami’s scheme still leans on the same wide-zone foundation the Falcons just faced, but McDaniel has added his own wrinkles that cater to one key element: elite speed.
Even without Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have more than enough firepower with Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, and running back De’Von Achane. All of these players can turn a simple swing pass or motion jet into a 60-yard highlight.
McDaniel creates problems for defenses with his constant pre-snap motions, eye candy, and mismatches in space.
“The evolution of his passing game is what really was different,” Ulbrich said. “I think it was more, he was building an offense to feature the players that he had. When you have a guy like Tyreek [Hill] and [Jaylen] Waddell, you’ve got to do some creative things to get him in space, get him free, and take advantage of all that speed that they have. So, from a pass game perspective, it's a little different. Concepts might be very similar. The presentation, the motions, the formations look different.”
That motion is designed to confuse linebackers and safeties, and for a defense like Atlanta’s, communication will be critical. Last week against San Francisco, a few of those Shanahan-designed run looks led to big gains on the ground.
Now, Ulbrich expects Miami to lean on many of those same concepts, especially when facing their 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end).
“They're one of the other few teams in this league now that still play 21 personnel on a consistent basis,” he said. “When you play the San Franciscos of the world, it's like I remember back when I was playing, I’d come in on Tuesdays and sort the first and second down, and it’d always be 21 personnel. Well, that doesn’t exist anymore.”
Miami will bring it back. And they do it with a legitimate fullback, Alec Ingold, who plays a role very similar to Kyle Juszczyk in San Francisco.
Ingold can line up anywhere: in the backfield, at tight end, or split wide. That kind of versatility lets McDaniel disguise his intentions and keep defenses guessing on every snap.
“Miami's one of those teams that has not only a fullback, but a good fullback,” Ulbrich added. “A guy that is similar to ‘Juice’ [Kyle Juszczyk] in the fact that he's got versatility. Obviously, he can do all the fullback stuff, the blocking stuff, and lead the run game. But he also can do some stuff in the passing game because he's got a little bit more athleticism than the traditional fullback.”
That’s what makes defending Miami so difficult – you are not just defending concepts, you’re defending flexibility.
Every snap can turn into something different, and every motion has a purpose. The Falcons saw how quickly those Shanahan-style run looks can become explosive plays if even one player gets out of position. The Dolphins will try to replicate that blueprint.
“You can bet that they're going to copy and paste some of the concepts they got there on Sunday night,” Ulbrich said.
The Dolphins may look different on paper, but the DNA of this offense is unmistakably familiar. When you’re facing this much speed, one bad angle can be the difference between a stop and a touchdown.
With Divine Deablo sidelined indefinitely, this will be a unique challenge for this Falcons defense that they must be ready for if they want to get back on the right side of .500 on Sunday.