Falcons Get Critical Answers on QB Michael Penix Jr., Several Starters
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to reset against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad, but will have to do it without prominent players on Sunday. With Friday’s injury report, the Falcons get answers on several critical starters and reserves heading into Week 8.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been limited in practice all week with a knee injury that he picked up late in the game against San Francisco. He will carry a questionable tag coming into Sunday’s game, but both Penix and the coaching staff expressed confidence that he will be available for this game throughout the week.
Raheem Morris did note that Kirk Cousins did see a "significant" amount of first-team reps during the week, but it could be seen more as a precautionary note rather than a sign that Penix could miss Sunday.
Left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) extended his league-leading streak of consecutive starts to 184 games, and will be expected to make it 185-straight starts on Sunday.
Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was, again, a limited participant this week, but he made his return to action against the 49ers last week. He has struggled to find a consistent presence for the offense this season due to injuries, but the wideout should consider seeing his role increase as he gets healthier.
Both Matthews and Mooney are officially off of the injury report.
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) popped up on the injury report on Thursday, and he was limited for the second-straight day on Friday. The Falcons’ leading sack guy will carry a questionable tag on Sunday.
Running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) appeared to get a little banged up against the 49ers adn was helped off the field at one point. He returned to that game but has been limited this week in practice and will be questionable for Sunday.
Offensive tackle Storm Norton had his 21-day window opened on Wednesday, and the offense could see a major boost when he returns. That boost will need to wait at least another week, as he will be unavailable in Week 8 as he ramps back up to game speed.
One interesting note is safey Jordan Fuller (knee) is listed as questionable. His 21-day window to return was opened last week, but he missed the 49ers game. His designation for Sunday indicates that the Falcons are leaving the door open to a potential return to the active roster this weekend.
Critical linebacker Divine Deablo will be out for Sunday’s game after fracturing his forearm against the 49ers on Sunday. He may be out for a few weeks, and an injured reserve stint would not be surprising.
The veteran linebacker is one of a few defenders who will be out on Sunday.
Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the Falcons’ last two games, and he will miss his third straight on Sunday after not practicing all week. Dee Alford will be expected to continue his strong run of play from recent weeks.
Rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) was also not available for practices this week. He missed Sunday’s game in San Francisco and will miss Week 8 as well. The rookie has been a prominent contributor to the Falcons’ rush defense, and they struggled in that regard against the 49ers.
See below for the full injury report ahead of this Week 8 matchup.
QUESTIONABLE:
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – FP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- QB Michael Penix (knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – LP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- ILB Divine Deablo (forearm) – DNP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – DNP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – DNP on Wed, Thurs, Fri
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed, Thurs, Fri