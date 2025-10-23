Atlanta Falcons Set To Get Major Boost After Making a Move with Storm Norton
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons designated offensive tackle Storm Norton to return to the practice field on Wednesday, according to head coach Raheem Morris. With this move, the offensive lineman will have 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster, and the unit is set to get a massive boost.
The Falcons’ swing tackle has been sidelined with an ankle injury that he picked up at some point during training camp. Norton subsequently underwent ankle surgery in August and spent the next eight weeks on the injured reserve.
In his place, the Falcons called upon Elijah Wilkinson at the right tackle position to hold the line until he returned. The journeyman offensive lineman has been a steady contributor, playing well on what has been one of the NFL’s more consistent offensive lines.
As an offense, the Falcons’ offense has rushed for 818 yards, the fourth-highest total in the NFL, and has the seventh-highest total (364.3 yards per game) in the league.
“Yeah, you feel great with Storm [Norton coming back]. He's obviously stepped in multiple times throughout his career here,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “He's been a guy that when he came over from the Saints, ‘Led’ [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledbetter] loved him. Obviously, got him under his wing, and he's developed into a really solid tackle.
“We feel great with where Elijah [Wilkinson]'s at. We'll let Storm get back into it and kind of see where we're at from there. But I've been really pleased overall with, obviously, in the absence of Kaleb [McGary], the way that Elijah has played, and then obviously having that veteran presence of Storm whenever he is ready to go, we’ll feel great with all those guys out there.”
Wilkinson has played well enough that Robinson was asked if there would be a competition between him and Norton.
“Yeah, I think we'll let it play out,” Robinson confirmed. “Elijah's played so well. It's hard to – you get those guys playing in unison, all five guys together for a string of games. That's what you're hoping for from that offensive line standpoint. But, shoot, every day is a competition for everybody out there, and so, we'll let Storm kind of get his body back and see where he's at.”
The starting tackle position is not the only position that needs to be watched. The depth spots on the roster will also likely be impacted by a looming return.
Other players the Falcons have at the tackle position include Michael Jerrell and rookie Jack Nelson. When left tackle Jake Matthews went down in Week 6, Jerrell was the primary fill-in for him that game, and he played the entire second half.
While nothing is official yet until the Falcons choose to activate Norton, the Falcons may opt to move one of those players to their practice squad when Norton does return to the active roster.