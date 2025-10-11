Falcons Get Final Answer on Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are set to be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney on Monday night when they face off with the Buffalo Bills. The wideout injured his hamstring in a Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders. He left that game and never returned.
Mooney’s designation comes with little surprise after the wide receiver did not practice all week. The Falcons’ No. 2 receiving option has played in just three games, recording seven receptions for 79 yards this season. He has struggled with injuries since injuring his shoulder on the first day of training camp in July.
Wideouts Ray-Ray McCloud III and Casey Washington will likely be called upon to step up in his place against Buffalo.
“I feel great about them. I feel great about anybody that we put in," quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "I'm super excited to see what Casey [Washington] does whenever he is in the game. He's definitely a great player, and he's going to make a lot of plays in this league. Ray-Ray [McCloud III]’s played a lot of football. Obviously, he played at a high level last year and made a lot of great plays for us, so don't expect nothing less from him."
In a positive development, cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring), safety Xavier Watts (ankle), Nathan Carter (hamstring), and KhaDarel Hodge (groin) were removed from the injury report after being full participants in practice on Saturday. They will be full-go on Monday.
Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf) was a full participant in practices for the first time this season after his 21-day window was opened this week. Despite his practice availability, he will be inactive for Monday’s game as he ramps up to game speed.
Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring), who was a late add to the injury report this week, was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday. He will carry a “questionable” designation on Monday, and he will be an important development to monitor as we approach kickoff.
The Bills are also set to be without several prominent defenders, and their leading receiver’s status is in question.
The Falcons and Bills kick off on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:15. The Falcons, fresh off an early Week 5 bye week, will enter this game as a -4.5 point underdog.
See below for the full injury report ahead of this Week 6 matchup.
QUESTIONABLE:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring)
- CB Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder)
DOUBTFUL:
- n/a
OUT:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring)
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)
- DL LaCale London (triceps)
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf)