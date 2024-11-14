Falcons have 'Pro Bowl Sleeper' According to NFL.com
When the Atlanta Falcons signed former Chicago Bear Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal this off-season, they likely hoped he’d replicate the level of play he exhibited earlier in his career.
This season, Mooney has surpassed expectations, to the point that he is being considered a “Pro Bowl Sleeper” by NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. Patra listed 10 sleepers league wide that deserve Pro Bowl consideration, and Mooney was on the exclusive list.
Patra acknowledges the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest as much as it is about production, but he thinks Mooney has a chance to crash the party.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
"Pro Bowls usually go to the same cast of receiving characters, but if one longshot can break up the crew, a big-play weapon like Mooney, on a division leader, might be the best bet," wrote Patra on NFL.com. "The former Bears receiver is finally cashing in on all those early-career hype pieces after two lost-in-the-woods seasons. It's marvelous what a friendly QB can do for a field-stretching receiver.
"In 10 games, Mooney sits sixth in the NFL with 684 receiving yards and is tied for eighth with five touchdowns. He remains a deep speed weapon but has grown into more with Kirk Cousins. Mooney's 34.8 receiving EPA currently ranks third in the NFL. While his catch rate might be lower than others, he'll make up for it with big plays, snagging seven deep shots, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. His 33 first downs are the eighth-most in the NFL. Not too shabby for a No. 2 wideout."
While Mooney is already establishing himself as a dynamic playmaker for the Falcons, he was in a completely different position last season.
Despite a strong start to his career (81 receptions, 1,055 yards in 2021), Mooney had the worst statistical season of his career last season (31 receptions, 414 yards and 1 touchdown). Although he was the Bears second-highest performing wide receiver last year, he was part of a relatively one-dimensional, run-heavy offense.
Although Mooney’s impressive season deserves mention , it’s also worth recognizing the effort that new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is making to get his playmakers involved.
As the pass-game coordinator for the Rams last season, Robinson helped lead an offense that lined up in eleven personnel more than any team in the league (three wide receivers, one tight-end).
The 38-year old former NFL quarterback has brought his receiver-heavy formations to Atlanta, allowing Mooney to exhibit his versatility while lining up at outside receiver, slot and even motioning into the backfield.
Playing with other productive pass-catchers like Drake London and Kyle Pitts leaves defenses having to account for multiple productive players, which often leads to a receiver running free. Mooney also adds an extra dimension to the offense as a deep threat, the Tulane product has seven receptions beyond 20 yards (fifth-best in the NFL).
Mooney has opened eyes all across the NFL after toiling in Chicago. Earlier this week Doug Farrar listed Mooney among his "Secret Superstars."
As the Falcons continue to establish their aerial attack, teams will likely avoid blitzing and stacking the box, leaving room to be effective in the run game.
As the Falcons continue to play in more high-profile games, it seems the secret is out on Mooney.