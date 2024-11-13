Atlanta Falcons have 'Secret Superstar' on Offense
After an impressive start to his career as an Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Darnell Mooney was the sole wide receiver listed on SB Nation’s NFL “All-Underrated” Team.
"Sometimes, all a player needs to show what he can really do is the right environment, and the player will take it from there," wrote Doug Farrar for SBNation. "That’s certainly true of receiver Darnell Mooney, the Chicago Bears’ 2020 fifth-round pick out of Tulane, who managed a 1,000-yard season with the Bears in 2021, but never really showed his best until after the Atlanta Falcons signed him to a three-year, $39 million deal with $26 million guaranteed in the 2024 preseason."
This season, Mooney has caught 46 passes for 684 yards (sixth-most in the NFL). The former Bear has also hauled in five touchdowns this season, already reaching a career-high.
"In Zac Robinson’s offense, which is very much like Sean McVay’s with its heavy utilization of 11 personnel, condensed formations, and pre-snap motion, Mooney has been equal parts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at times – the possession receiver who can also get explosive in a big hurry," wrote Farrar.
Acquired as a free agent, Mooney has proven to be one of the biggest bargains of the offseason. Back in March, the Falcons signed Mooney to a three-year, $39 million dollar contract.
Meanwhile Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy, two players who also moved this offseason, are on annual average contracts of $23 million and $17.5 million respectively - neither receiver cracking the top-30 in yards.
With Mooney statistically ranking among the league’s top receivers, it seems like the Falcons secured a bargain, despite him being fresh off the worst season in his career.
Likely due to shaky quarterback play and an inconsistent offensive line, the Tulane product was unable to improve upon his breakout season in 2021.
In his second NFL season, Mooney finished with 81 receptions, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns, placing among the league's top-20 in receptions and receiving yards.
Last season, Mooney only caught 31 passes for 414 yards, finishing with just one touchdown.
When Mooney first signed with the Falcons, PFF referred to it as one of the best moves of free agency, giving it an “A+” grade.
Transitioning to Zac Robinson’s offense has allowed Mooney to showcase his route-running ability both from the slot and outside receiver positions.
Despite his slight frame (5 foot 10 and 175 pounds), Mooney’s array of twitchy press-release moves make it difficult to get a hand on him in man coverage. Meanwhile, he utilizes his sudden quickness to effortlessly avoid re-routes from zone defenders.
Mooney has formed a formidable duo with fellow receiver Drake London, who is also on pace to reach career-highs in receptions and receiving yards.