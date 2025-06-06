Falcons Legend Impressed By Michael Penix Jr After Visiting OTAs
Earlier in the week, an Atlanta Falcons legend stopped by Flowery Branch. Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, now the head coach at Norfolk State University, visited the team’s practice facility for OTAs and had high praise for Michael Penix Jr, a fellow and first-round pick who is preparing his first full season as a starter.
“I'm excited for Mike. I think this is going to be an amazing season for him,” Vick said. Just watching him practice it looks like everything has slowed down. He made good reads, moved well in the pocket.”
As a rookie, Penix Jr finished with the eight-best PFF grade (87.9) among all quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. While seeing action in five games, the Washington product completed 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards and three touchdowns.
As the season came to a close, Penix Jr and wide receiver Drake London began forming a strong chemistry. Over his final three games, he targeted London 39 times, connecting for 22 catches, 352 yards and two touchdowns.
Besides London, Penix Jr also has a relatively strong supporting cast with Darnell Mooney as Atlanta’s secondary receiver and Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Last season, Mooney flirted with the 1,000 yard mark (992 receiving yards) while Robinson ran for 1,456 yards (third most in the NFL) and 14 touchdowns.
“With some complimentary players around him like Bijan and Drake and Kyle, these guys are really going to do some special things this year,” said Vick.
Throughout his time in Atlanta, Vick made three Pro Bowls (2002,2004,2005) while leading the Falcons to two playoff appearances and one NFC Championship appearance during ther 2004-2005 season. Over the course of six seasons Vick threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns while rushing for 3,859 total yards and 21 touchdowns.
After spending several years working in sports media, Vick accepted a head coaching position at Norfolk State University, a historically black college in his home state of Virginia.