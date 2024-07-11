Falcons Linked with Ohio State WR in Early NFL Draft Chat
The Atlanta Falcons have made great strides to improve the wide receiver position in 2024. With the additions of Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, the team made one thing clear this offseason – more talent was needed at the position. With a bonafide WR1 in Drake London who looks to take the next step this season, there are a few questions about who steps into the ‘Z’ receiver role opposite of him.
The Falcons are paying Darnell Mooney to be the guy. They are financially tied to him for the next-two seasons with a $14.5-million cap number against a $19-million dead cap in 2025.
But what if no one steps into the WR2 role, do the Falcons need to address the position next offseason? Understandably, it is far too early to make such an assessment, but according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the answer is resounding.
Ohio State may have the answer for the Falcons WR2 role in 2025.
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema says that if the Falcons want to improve their offense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they should keep their eyes on Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.
“Now that the Falcons have quarterback Kirk Cousins — and his future heir in Michael Penix Jr. — their offensive focus will be to form an elite skill position group," wrote Sikkema on PFF.
"Atlanta's backfield and tight end room already have a very high ceiling with Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. Drake London is a nice WR1, but the team could use a certified WR2. In steps Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, a smaller but well-rounded receiver who could take Atlanta’s offense over the top.”
It is an exciting proposition, as Emeka Egbuka is more than capable of being a quality NFL player. As a compliment to 2024’s fourth overall pick for the past two seasons, Marvin Harrison Jr, Egbuka hauled in 14 touchdowns and averaged 14.1 yards per reception. SI has him as the No. 19 prospect in the 2025 draft, within shouting distance of where the Falcons hope to be drafting next season.
Of course, a lot of things can change between now and 2025’s NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 24th of next year in Green Bay, Wisc.
The soon-to-be WR1 Buckeye receiver would be a solid addition to the Falcons. However, there could be more pressing needs on offense, including tackle, should the team address that side of the football for the fifth year in a row.
Assuming the offense leaps forward with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, offense likely will not be on general manager Terry Fontenot’s radar with the team’s first-round pick.