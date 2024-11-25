Falcons May See Desmond Ridder in Prime Time
The Atlanta Falcons may see a familiar face across the ball when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 showdown currently slated for Monday Night Football on Dec. 16.
Desmond Ridder, drafted by the Falcons in the third round in 2022 and started 17 games during his two-year tenure, has a chance to be the Raiders' starting quarterback after incumbent first-teamer Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Minshew left the game with just under three minutes to play, and Ridder took his spot. Trailing 26-19, the Raiders had a chance to tie the game when Ridder entered. Two plays later, Ridder was strip-sacked, and the Broncos ultimately extended their lead to two scores.
Ridder finished his outing 5-of-10 passing for 64 yards while taking two sacks. He earned a quarterback rating of 3.8, and after the game, told reporters he'll be ready if called upon. His last stint of extended action came Nov. 3, when he went 11 for 16 for 74 yards and one touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas will likely decide between Ridder and Aidan O'Connell for the starting job moving forward.
The 24-year-old Ridder struggled in Atlanta across 13 starts last season, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He started the first eight games before entering concussion protocol at halftime of Week 8 and losing his job to backup Taylor Heinicke for two weeks.
Ridder returned to his starting role after the Week 11 bye, but he lasted only four starts before being benched once more, this time after a backbreaking fourth quarter interception in a 9-7 road loss to the then-one-win Carolina Panthers.
Heinicke started the next two games but missed the season finale with an ankle injury, prompting Ridder back into the starting lineup. Atlanta didn't score in the second half en route to a 48-17 loss, and then-head coach Arthur Smith lost his job later that night.
The Falcons lost Ridder's final three starts, and owner Arthur Blank dubbed his team's quarterback play "deficient" the day after firing Smith.
Ridder was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins as a free agent. In exchange for Ridder, the Falcons acquired receiver Rondale Moore, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 7 during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.
Ridder was cut by the Cardinals during final roster cuts Aug. 27 and spent just under two months on the practice squad before being claimed by the Raiders.
Now, Ridder may find himself at the helm of the 2-9 Raiders' ship for the remainder of the season -- which includes a potential prime time bout against his former team.