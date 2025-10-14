Falcons Offense Sets a Franchise Record in Win Over Bills
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons set a bit of history in their punctuating 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The offense piled on 335 yards of total offense in the first half, finishing 443 yards by the end of the game
According to Falcons writer Tori McElhaney, the team also set some franchise history in the win.
For the first time in franchise history, the Falcons had a player rush for 150 or more rushing yards in the same game that they had another player finish with 150 or more receiving yards.
Bijan Robinson finished the day with 170 yards rushing on 19 carries (8.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. His outstanding performance on the ground was punctuated by an 81-yard touchdown run, which is both the longest carry of his career and in the league this season. Robinson also added 68 yards receiving on six catches.
The Falcons’ running back now has an incredible 822 yards from scrimmage, which is 42 more than anyone else in the NFL despite playing in one fewer game. Robinson, a player who Falcons head coach Raheem Morris says is the league’s best player, has done it with balance. His 484 yards on the ground are the third most in the league, but his 338 yards receiving are also ninth in the NFL (second among running backs).
Wide receiver Drake London also enjoyed a breakout performance in this game. The Falcons’ top wideout corralled 10 of his 16 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown. London was clearly the preferred option for the Faclons’ passing attack, having accounted for half of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s passes in the win.
“People continue to doubt Drake, and I don't understand that, man,” Robinson said about his teammate. “There's going to be a day when people stop doubting him.”
Monday night’s win over the Bills was a continuation of the offense’s overall success, carrying over from their 34-point barrage against the Commanders in a Week 4 win. As a team, they outgained one of the league’s best offenses, which features the reigning NFL MVP, by 152 yards.
More impressive than anything, they did it with balance. While most of their production came in a dominant first half, the Falcons finished with 233 yards through the air and 210 yards on the ground in the game. They averaged 6.7 yards per play in the game.
There is still more to gain for this offense. The second-half offense saw a precipitous drop-off, accounting for just 108 yards. Ultimately, this was still a tremendous overall team performance in the win.
Up next for the Falcons is another primetime matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football out west in Santa Clara.