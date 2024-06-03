Falcons OTAs Notes, Takeaways: Cousins Stars, Bijan & Terrell Return
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field Monday at IBM Performance Field, their first OTA session since May 23.
Given last week off, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris used it as an opportunity to evaluate his first four months at the helm and the progress his team made during the first 10 days of OTAs.
Morris said the Falcons are in the process of establishing the building blocks of his tenure, and while he saw some things he liked, there were others he didn't feel were fully implemented. He told the team as much during a "state of the union" address Monday morning, but ultimately believes his era is off to a positive start.
"We've laid down a bunch of our systems, be it offense, defense, or special teams," Morris said. "And I really feel good about where we are. We're at a great spot of laying a foundation."
Morris spoke before the session began. Over the next two hours, his team stretched, installed, ran seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s and finished with special teams drills.
Here's what to know from the Falcons' seventh OTA practice.
Roll Call: Several Players Back from Injuries
The Falcons' extended break proved beneficial to the health of a number of players expected to be key contributors this fall, headlined by running back Bijan Robinson and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Robinson hadn't participated in any of the OTA sessions prior to Monday due to a left ankle problem and Morris previously said the Falcons were targeting a return for mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, but the 2023 first-round pick beat that timeline.
Terrell, who battled hamstring tightness and was held out for precautionary reasons before the Falcons took their week off, was also back in the fold. The same is true for receiver Rondale Moore, who missed time with the same injury.
There was still no sign of rookie running back Jase McClellan, who arrived in Atlanta with an undisclosed pre-draft injury and hasn't yet practiced in any variety.
Also of note, veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was present at practice Monday after being absent for the first several sessions.
Defensive Rotations Take Shape
Atlanta's defensive line rotation is still a bit unrepresentative, as defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata haven't participated, but the exterior rush starts with the group of Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and Zach Harrison, the latter of whom also took some reps inside.
Perhaps the most surprising member involved with the starting defense is Bradlee Anae, a veteran who signed as a free agent after trying out at rookie minicamp. Anae worked opposite of Ebiketie on one rotation for Atlanta's front.
Ta'Quon Graham rotated into first-team defensive tackle reps, as did second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro. Veteran Kentavius Street and sixth-round rookie Zion Logue saw second-team snaps.
At linebacker, Kaden Elliss served as the lone constant, with Nate Landman and Troy Andersen rotating snaps. Fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand saw brief action with the starters, as well.
The Falcons' back-end went as expected - Terrell at left corner, Clark Phillips III at right corner, Dee Alford at nickel, and Jessie Bates III and DeMarcco Hellams at safety, though Richie Grant also saw first-team snaps.
The race for Atlanta's No. 4 safety will be interesting to monitor come training camp, as Micah Abernathy, Dane Cruikshank and Tre Tarpley each rotated next to Hellams and Grant during team periods.
At cornerback, Anthony Johnson, who the Falcons signed May 15, has quickly surged to be in the conversation as Atlanta's No. 5 corner behind Terrell, Phillips, Alford and Mike Hughes.
Cousins's Strong OTAs Roll Forward
Kirk Cousins is loose. He'll yell jokes, with running back Tyler Allgeier describing his new quarterback as having very dry humor, and is highly intentional with how he relays play calls and handles motions, of which there are many in Atlanta's new offense.
But most important, Cousins is accurate. Highly, highly accurate. He tossed a small-window bullet to tight end Kyle Pitts for a touchdown in 11-on-11s, and another to receiver Darnell Mooney in the left corner of the endzone.
The command and leadership both on and off the field is evident. Robinson is locker neighbors with Cousins and felt his presence early in their relationship. Left tackle Jake Matthews said Cousins introduced himself and ate lunch with the offensive linemen on the first day, and Cousins later noted he plans on taking them to Texas Roadhouse.
Atlanta gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal in March, handing him the keys to an organization that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2017 season.
It's only OTAs, but Cousins has been highly impressive, as much on the field as off it - and his Achilles, now seven months removed from being surgically repaired, hasn't yet been a problem.
Healthy, accurate and having fun, Cousins's first two months on the field in Flowery Branch have been positive. The Falcons believe he can elevate the talent around him, and by all accounts, he's been as-advertised thus far.