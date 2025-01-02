Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. says Kirk Cousins is 'Heavily Involved'
When the Atlanta Falcons finished Wednesday's practice amid preparation for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins remained on the field for several minutes thereafter.
Penix and Cousins spent time with a handful of Atlanta's young players and practice squad members, going through plays during what could be the final week of practice this season.
To Penix, the 24-year-old rookie who's making his third start Sunday after replacing the benched 36-year-old Cousins before Week 16, such an example shows how much Cousins remains committed and mentally engaged despite his disappointing season.
"From my perspective, he's been great and been nothing but supportive," Penix said during his press conference Wednesday. "He always walks in here with a smile on his face into the building and he cheers up the team.
"So, he's heavily involved, and he wants to do whatever he can to help this team be better."
Cousins, who was benched 14 games into a four-year contract with $90 million guaranteed in the first two seasons, endured a difficult five-game stretch before losing the starting job.
The Falcons went from 6-3 and two games ahead in the NFC South to 7-7 and one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. During that span, Cousins threw just one touchdown and nine interceptions. He led the league with 16 interceptions at the time of his benching.
Cousins's struggles left the Falcons with no choice but to put in Penix.
"He just didn't play well," Morris said bluntly Wednesday. "We had this stretch where he didn't play well. Obviously, we tried to breathe confidence into that situation. Obviously tried to make us get it back, and then you couldn't get it back and you’ve got to make the switch."
Penix is 37-for-62 passing for 425 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across a pair of starts -- one a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants on Dec. 22 and the other a 30-24 loss in overtime to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29.
Morris admitted this week it's not ideal timing for Penix, from the Falcons' desperation in the playoff race to the lack of reps he had with the starting offense before his first start, but Atlanta had to scrap its original, long-view plan.
And while Penix is playing long before the Falcons hoped when they drafted him No. 8 overall in April, Morris said there's a notable positive about the situation as it pertains to Cousins.
"What's happening to Kirk Cousins today is he's being the best backup quarterback he could potentially be," Morris said. "He's able to go out there and really be helpful for us, helpful in all moments. There's no better time to be around a guy like Kirk Cousins that's had so many experiences in the league, whether it's big losses, big wins, whatever the case may be for Michael, than right now."
And perhaps most importantly, Penix feels the same.