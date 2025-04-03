Falcons' Raheem Morris Explains Firing DC Jimmy Lake: 'Production-Based Business'
Between 17 years of friendship, shared core beliefs, a wealth of experience in college football and a proven track record of handling adversity, Raheem Morris thought Jimmy Lake was his best bet to be the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator.
As he was introduced as the Falcons' new head coach Feb. 5, 2024, Morris outlined his plan to focus on balance and game management, letting Lake call plays for the first time in the NFL.
It was a plan Morris believed in -- but was forced to scrap after just one season.
Six days after a season-ending loss to the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta announced it parted ways with Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. Morris said Tuesday at the NFL league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., he wanted to step back and evaluate the situation, ensuring he didn't rush into a decision.
In a statement issued by the Falcons confirming the departure of Lake and Rodgers, Morris said the moves were "necessary." He delved further into the subject Tuesday.
"We didn't play well enough," Morris said. "It's a production-based business. And as you go through your process, the communication wasn't all the way right. We had to do some things. We had to fix. It just didn't work out, right? Production based business, and those things happen."
The evidence that convinced Morris he was correct didn't ease his emotions.
"Those things always hurt; those things always suck," Morris said. "But you got to go through the process every single year."
Morris's full-season evaluation left him wanting more. He said the Falcons' defense started the year "playing somewhat decent," allowing 24 or fewer points in five of the first six games.
But Atlanta's defense hit a "lull" in the middle of the season. From Weeks 7-11, the Falcons allowed 28 points and 383 yards per game.
Atlanta entered its Week 12 bye ranked No. 18 in takeaways and run defense, No. 25 in total yards and pass defense, No. 26 in scoring and No. 32 -- dead last -- in sacks.
The Falcons "got hot" towards the end of the season, Morris said. Over the final six games, Atlanta ranked No. 5 in total defense, third in sacks (21), tied for 12th in takeaways (eight) and No. 15 in scoring (24.8 points per game) -- even with no sacks in the season finale and 74 points allowed over the last two contests.
For its collective body of work, Atlanta finished the season No. 15 in run defense (120.6 yards allowed per game), No. 22 in pass defense (224.5 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 23 in scoring (24.9 points per game). It ended with 31 sacks, the second fewest in the league.
But it was some of the hidden metrics that showed just how poor the Falcons defense was in 2024. The Falcons allowed teams to consistently move the ball and score points, usually with long possessions that limited total yards and points.
Atlanta finished as a bottom-five defense in completion percentage, passing touchdowns allowed, passer rating against, red zone touchdown percentage, scores per drive and points per drive.
Lake's rollercoaster season -- and Morris's involvement after the bye week -- may have been part of growing pains for a first-time professional coordinator.
But Morris said he has no regrets about hiring an inexperienced play-caller.
"No, you can't say that," Morris said. "It didn't work out. So, I definitely can say that for you, and that's right."
The Falcons interviewed seven candidates to fill Lake's role, and six had previous experience calling defensive plays in the NFL.
Jeff Ulbrich, who Atlanta ultimately hired, was the Falcons' interim defensive coordinator while Morris was interim head coach for the final 11 games of 2020, and Ulbrich served as the New York Jets' defensive coordinator the past three seasons.
Ulbrich later said the Falcons' interview wasn't two buddies "chopping it up." Morris and company were thorough in their search -- and Morris was intentional about conducting a lesson-filled process.
"I got a chance to really visit with some great coordinator, potential coordinator minds," Morris said. "To visit and sit down and talk to those guys and really pick their brains. Really have people with an opportunity to come here that can add to what we do. Have an opportunity to have guys that's called it in this league and have a lot of success.
"Being able to have all those guys sit down and talk with all those guys ... I think it's something that you definitely wanted. It was so much fun to be able to get all these things going. So, I'm really excited about the process and how it went down."
In the aftermath of his firing, Lake went back to the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent 2023 with Morris, in an analyst role. The Falcons, meanwhile, went back to the well of familiarity, adding a coordinator in Ulbrich who spearheaded top five defenses in yards allowed during his final three years with the Jets.
Ulbrich has many of the same traits that drew Morris to Lake. Morris and Ulbrich have worked together for a decade. Ulbrich brings experience and knowledge, Morris said.
The difference? Ulbrich has experience leading a potent defense in the NFL. Atlanta hopes he'll do it again in 2025 -- which would surely lessen Morris's pain from letting Lake walk.