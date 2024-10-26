Falcons 'Really Happy' with Practice Squad DE Harris in Season Debut
The Atlanta Falcons' exhaustive pursuit of pass rush led them to defensive end Demone Harris.
Facing an injury-riddled Seattle Seahawks offensive line, Atlanta's pass rush entered Week 7 with an opportunity. It recorded only one sack on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, but Harris proved disruptive.
Elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season, Harris played 26 defensive snaps, 43% of the team's total. He twice moved Smith off his spot, once drawing a roughing the passer penalty after trying to avoid bumping into his own teammate.
But Harris, who ultimately finished with no tackles and one quarterback hit, impressed Falcons coach Raheem Morris with his rushes.
"He won it in there," Morris said Monday. "For him to be around the quarterback, him setting edges -- he forced the intentional grounding when he was holding on to him. He did a lot of really good things, and I was really proud of him and how he was able to show up and play for his team."
The 28-year-old Harris had a strong summer for the Falcons, culminating in a standout preseason in which he recorded four tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and a forced fumble.
Harris, who went undrafted out of the University at Buffalo in 2018 and has appeared in 15 career games across stops with five different teams, has spent this season on Atlanta's scout team. Before a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, he played the role of Panthers outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.
Morris said practice squad players are an extension of the active roster, which he feels is proven each week when gameday elevations make an immediate impact.
And Harris, whose last NFL appearance came Oct. 30, 2022, proudly carried the flag against Seattle, according to Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
"Demone got his first action and played really, really well," Lake said Thursday. "We were not surprised, because it's been showing in practice. He earned the right to go out there and get some reps. We have been seeing him for weeks now.
"He played excellent in training camp, the preseason games. We thought he was a player we knew would contribute at some point."
Lake added the Falcons didn't know when Harris's moment would come. Ultimately, it proved to be Week 7 -- and while the Falcons suffered a 34-14 defeat and remain last in the NFL with six sacks, Harris made the most of his opportunity.
"We were really happy with his performance," Lake said. "Always things to work on, and Demone would say the same thing, but I'm excited to see his development continue as he gets more reps."
Now, Harris returns to the place his NFL journey began -- Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still on the practice squad, it's uncertain whether Harris will get the gameday promotion.
But when the Falcons take the field at 1 p.m. Sunday, they'll do so with hopes of finding more pass rush production. And Harris, if given the chance, has shown he's ready to help.