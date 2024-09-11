Falcons 'Really Pleased' with Bijan Robinson, Noncommittal to Heavy Workload
ATLANTA -- The billboard towered high above Peachtree Road, facing traffic headed toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons' season opener last Sunday.
"Bijan is ready," the sign said, holding a picture of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sporting his black No. 7 jersey. "Are you?"
That afternoon, Robinson proved the sign right. He had six touches on Atlanta's 11-play opening drive. After 27 plays, he had 15 touches. And by the time the clock hit zero in the Falcons' 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robinson had 23 touches to his name -- tied for the most in his young career.
The second-year runner finished the defeat with 18 carries for 68 yards while adding a team-best five receptions for 43 yards. He played 50 snaps, good for 89% of the offense's total.
After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he thought Robinson had a few quality runs and executed well as a receiver on screen passes.
"He's a guy," Morris said. "I was really pleased with the way he played the game, just with the mental toughness and the ability to go out there and continue to try to make us win and putting us in a winning position, although we were not able to come out with it."
Atlanta's offense struggled in the defeat. It had only three drives with seven or more plays, and just two series netted points -- one of which came on the opening possession. The Falcons were shutout in the second half.
Robinson was a focal point in the Falcons' gameplan, touching the ball on 46% of the offense's snaps. But Morris, in a matter-of-fact manner, was noncommittal to Robinson maintaining such involvement moving forward, largely due to the game's outcome.
"I like winning, and that wasn't the result we got," Morris said. "So, we’ve got to go back to the lab and figure out a way to win. And whatever that is, we'll do."
Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in 2023, led the Falcons with 214 carries for 976 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He added 58 receptions for 487 yards and four more scores through the air. His 1,463-yards from scrimmage were good for 10th in the NFL.
This summer, Atlanta's coaching staff spoke extensively about using Robinson in a role similar to that of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage a season ago and is a multi-purpose playmaker.
The 22-year-old Robinson proved Sunday he can impact the game in multiple ways, to the extent he became Atlanta's go-to option. Rather than sensing pressure, Robinson cherishes the opportunity.
"It’s a blessing to do that," Robinson said. "I try to do what I can to make this offense explosive and try to get these wins. There are still points in the game when you can’t control everything. You have to control what you can control as an offense, individually or with each other.
"For me, I’m going to do whatever I can to get us rolling and help us try to be the offense we can be. But obviously, we need a win coming out of that."
The Falcons' next opportunity to snag their first win comes at 8:15 p.m. Monday, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles inside Lincoln Financial Field.
And Robinson, as the billboard says, is ready.