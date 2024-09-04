Falcon Report

Falcons Reveal Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Steelers: 5 Takeaways

From surprise starters to key position battles, here are five takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' initial depth chart reveal.

The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart before Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their depth chart for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday he doesn't put much stock in depth charts, but the positional stacking has nevertheless been completed entering Week 1.

Here's a look at Atlanta's first regular season depth chart ...

Offense

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan

No. 1 receiver: Drake London

No. 2 receiver: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

No. 3 receiver: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge

Tight end: Kyle Pitts

Tight end: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

Left tackle: Jake Matthews

Left guard: Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

Center: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

Right tackle: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

Defense

Outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman

Defensive line: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro

Defensive line: Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

Outside linebacker: Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

Inside linebacker: Kaden Elliss, J.D. Bertrand

Inside linebacker: Troy Andersen, Nate Landman

No. 1 cornerback: A.J. Terrell

No. 2 cornerback: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

Nickel corner: Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Safety: Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

Safety: Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

Special Teams

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Bradley Pinion

Long snapper: Liam McCullough

Holder: Liam McCullough

Kick returner: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes

Punt returner: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes

Takeaways

Judon, Simmons Slotted as Starters

Judon, acquired via trade Aug. 14, and Simmons, who signed as a free agent Aug. 15, were expected to start from the moment they arrived. But with questions surrounding the pace with which they'd grasp the scheme and their physical preparation, whether they'd actually start immediately was uncertain.

Atlanta anticipates both playing heavy snaps against Pittsburgh on Sunday, and each are listed as starters on the final pre-game depth chart.

Andersen Gets Nod Over Landman

The race to be Atlanta's starting linebacker next to Elliss has been close all summer, and while Andersen is officially labeled as the winner, such standing means little. Throughout camp, the Falcons rotated Andersen and Landman depending on packages and down/distance. Expect the regular season to be much of the same.

Williams Takes Return Role

The Falcons have several capable returners on their roster, from Williams and Hughes to McCloud, Alford and Washington. Each received opportunities at various points, but Williams, who averaged an NFL-best 16.2 yards per punt return in 2022, is back healthy after a torn ACL in the summer of 2023 and has reclaimed his spot.

Harrison Ascends to Starting Spot

Like at linebacker, Harrison and Graham will be two pieces of a heavy rotation on Atlanta's deep defensive front. At the start of camp, Graham often worked ahead of Harrison, but Harrison gets the top spot entering Week 1.

Lack of Depth at Receiver, Corner

The Falcons have only five receivers and corners on their roster, which leads to depth chart vacancies behind London and Terrell. Naturally, the team's No. 4 and No. 5 options at each spot are capable of playing those roles, but Atlanta doesn't have a true two-deep across the board.

The Bottom Line

Atlanta and Pittsburgh are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

