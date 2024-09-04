Falcons Reveal Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Steelers: 5 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their depth chart for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday he doesn't put much stock in depth charts, but the positional stacking has nevertheless been completed entering Week 1.
Here's a look at Atlanta's first regular season depth chart ...
Offense
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan
No. 1 receiver: Drake London
No. 2 receiver: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington
No. 3 receiver: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge
Tight end: Kyle Pitts
Tight end: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
Left tackle: Jake Matthews
Left guard: Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
Center: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
Right tackle: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
Defense
Outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone
Defensive line: Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman
Defensive line: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro
Defensive line: Zach Harrison, Ta'Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus
Outside linebacker: Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie
Inside linebacker: Kaden Elliss, J.D. Bertrand
Inside linebacker: Troy Andersen, Nate Landman
No. 1 cornerback: A.J. Terrell
No. 2 cornerback: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
Nickel corner: Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Safety: Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy
Safety: Justin Simmons, Richie Grant
Special Teams
Kicker: Younghoe Koo
Punter: Bradley Pinion
Long snapper: Liam McCullough
Holder: Liam McCullough
Kick returner: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes
Punt returner: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes
Takeaways
Judon, Simmons Slotted as Starters
Judon, acquired via trade Aug. 14, and Simmons, who signed as a free agent Aug. 15, were expected to start from the moment they arrived. But with questions surrounding the pace with which they'd grasp the scheme and their physical preparation, whether they'd actually start immediately was uncertain.
Atlanta anticipates both playing heavy snaps against Pittsburgh on Sunday, and each are listed as starters on the final pre-game depth chart.
Andersen Gets Nod Over Landman
The race to be Atlanta's starting linebacker next to Elliss has been close all summer, and while Andersen is officially labeled as the winner, such standing means little. Throughout camp, the Falcons rotated Andersen and Landman depending on packages and down/distance. Expect the regular season to be much of the same.
Williams Takes Return Role
The Falcons have several capable returners on their roster, from Williams and Hughes to McCloud, Alford and Washington. Each received opportunities at various points, but Williams, who averaged an NFL-best 16.2 yards per punt return in 2022, is back healthy after a torn ACL in the summer of 2023 and has reclaimed his spot.
Harrison Ascends to Starting Spot
Like at linebacker, Harrison and Graham will be two pieces of a heavy rotation on Atlanta's deep defensive front. At the start of camp, Graham often worked ahead of Harrison, but Harrison gets the top spot entering Week 1.
Lack of Depth at Receiver, Corner
The Falcons have only five receivers and corners on their roster, which leads to depth chart vacancies behind London and Terrell. Naturally, the team's No. 4 and No. 5 options at each spot are capable of playing those roles, but Atlanta doesn't have a true two-deep across the board.
The Bottom Line
Atlanta and Pittsburgh are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.