Falcons Rookie CB Cobee Bryant Shows Off $100K HawkMamba Chain
The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Cobee Bryant as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft. Bryant played four seasons at Kansas, where he amassed 13 interceptions, 22 passes defended, and two pick-sixes.
The Falcons have big expectations for Bryant, considering him a steal as an undrafted free agent.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
“Cobee is the most famous undrafted player I've ever been around," said Morris ahead of rookie mini-camp. "I mean, my kids know him. It's unbelievable, all the stuff that he has and the accolades. But, when you go back and watch the tape, you're not shocked that he's well known. The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting."
Bryant, who is known for his swagger and confidence, posted on Instagram following the NFL draft, saying, “Crazy if you think 26 corners better than me.”
The Falcons signed Bryant to a three-year, $3-million contract that includes just $274,000 guaranteed. He’s confident that he’ll earn the bulk of his $3 million, rather than the $274,000 after spending $100K on his new “HawkMamba” chain.
The chain glows in the dark, and the emblem is half Bryant’s face and half a Jayhawk.
Bryant has confidence, a trait essential for success in the NFL. In fact, Bryant has already set his eyes on one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. When asked on a recent podcast appearance which wide receiver he is looking forward to guarding the most, the rookie was not hesitant to call out Bengals superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
The knock on Bryant coming into the draft was his size, but 180 pounds is plenty big to play corner in the NFL with the right skill set.
"Thin but highly competitive cornerback with plenty of ball production and penalties to sift through," wrote Lance Zierlein on NFL.com. "First and foremost, Bryant wants the football and does what he can to find it. He’s adequate in man coverage but struggles against big receivers in space. His instincts and ball skills shine in zone, where he reads route development and quarterback intentions.
"His low weight and skinny build will put him below the threshold for some teams, while his length, toughness and strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl will put him in play for others. Bryant has the potential to see nickel snaps as a pro if he can trust his technique and limit the penalties."
Confidence, swag, and drip, this rookie cornerback has it all. Atlanta Falcons fans hope that this will translate to on-field production.