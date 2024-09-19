What Falcons Said About Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Others
As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for a primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons coach Raheem Morris added another item to his to-do list Wednesday: Ask his daughter if she still likes musical artist Taylor Swift.
"I don't think my daughter is a Swifty anymore," Morris said Wednesday. "I don't think she likes Swift. She said something like that in passing. I got to get it back for her. I don't know. She's only eight, so Swift fans, don't attack her. Don't attack her, Swifties. I'm not sure if she's a Swift fan. I don't know.
"She's only eight years old, so I'm not sure. I got to recap that later."
Talks surrounding Swift have quickly become commonplace when discussing the Chiefs, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions off to a 2-0 start.
But there's more to Kansas City than Swift, who's the girlfriend of star tight end Travis Kelce.
And from Swift and Kelce to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, here's a look at what the Falcons have said about the Chiefs this week ...
COUSINS ON SWIFT
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared unamused by the Swift conversation.
"So, everybody has a boss and we have to obey our boss," Cousins said. "I totally understand where you're coming from. I don't know what she's going to do. I know she owns a couple private jets and that is very convenient for getting two things, I've learned.
"So, if she wants to be here, I'm sure she has the logistical means to make that happen."
MORRIS TALKS 'ALIEN' MAHOMES
Morris coached against Mahomes in the last meeting between Atlanta and Kansas City in 2020; Morris was the interim head coach while Mahomes started under center in the Chiefs' 17-14 win.
Mahomes also beat Morris in 2022 when the latter was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator -- Kansas City took a 26-10 victory.
Now entering their third matchup, Morris heaped praise on Mahomes -- and dubbed him one of the greatest players in NFL history, similar to how the NBA compares LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
"He's the best," Morris said. "You don't want to ever argue with history, but when you talk about in the game right now, being a two-time Super Bowl champion the last two years, going to multiple Super Bowls, being one of the best players that's played our game. But he's definitely going to go down in that argument with the best of the best when you get into those arguments when they happen.
"He's certainly a problem no matter what, and he's one of the best that we've seen just in whatever generation you want to talk about."
Morris added Mahomes has been at the top of his game in nearly every aspect, and the eighth-year pro has seen every trick of the defensive trade by this point in his career.
"He's smart. He's unique. He can move around. He can buy time," Morris said. "He can play within the framework of the system. He knows what you're doing on defense. ... He's just one of the best. He's an alien, he's those guys. I should consider putting him in that alien-type light, he’s one of the best out there."
CRAFTY KELCE CAUSES PROBLEMS
Like quarterback, like tight end -- Morris views Kelce as a similarly troubling player to defend as Mahomes.
"He's an alien," Morris said of Kelce. "He's unique. He's a freak. You can't necessarily go and draw his routes up on a card. You can't draw his routes up on a piece of paper. I'm not even sure what his routes are. I'm not sure if Patrick [Mahomes] knows. I'm not sure if he knows, but they work."
Morris said the Chiefs are unique and hard to emulate in how they utilize tight ends, something that dates back as far as Hall of Fame honoree Tony Gonzalez some two decades ago.
Gonzalez, who Morris also dubbed alien-like, seemingly paved the way for Kelce.
"Travis has just jumped into that ship and taken it to a whole new level with him and Patrick," Morris said. "You definitely got to play for a very long time when you're covering Travis Kelce. I've learned that the hard way."
BEWARE OF JONES
Cousins, asked about the Chiefs' defense, quickly turned to star defensive lineman Chris Jones.
"They got some great players up front, certainly headlined by Chris Jones," Cousins said. "Got to know where he is. You keep waiting for really good players as they get older, to fall off and you kind of cross your fingers, 'Maybe this guy will fall off,' but that's not the case with Chris Jones.
"He's still at the peak. So, a big, good challenge and good opportunity for us."
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson also noted the prowess of Jones, a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
"He’s been a great player for a long time," Robinson said. "Doesn't look any different from what I remember watching him five years ago, so no decline there. He's incredibly disruptive in all facets of the game, run and pass game. So, we've got to be aware of where he's at.
"We've got to get hands on him, and it'll be a great challenge for our guys."