Falcons Tackle Confident in Future Super Bowl Appearance
The Atlanta Falcons lost starting right tackle Kaleb McGary for the season with an injury. With backup Storm Norton out for six to eight weeks with injuries of his own, the Falcons desperately needed help at the offensive tackle position.
On Tuesday, Atlanta traded a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Michael Jerrell.
The Seahawks drafted Jerrell in the 207th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The rookie saw 250 snaps last season (245 of which came at right tackle) and, ironically, got his first start against the Falcons. He appeared in six games and is credited per Pro Football Focus with giving up just three sacks and two quarterback hits last season.
Jerrell joined the team for practice on Thursday and was quizzed on Atlanta Falcons history. While discussing the franchise’s past, the second-year player revealed his own high aspirations.
“One Super Bowl appearance. Was it one Super Bowl appearance here? Two? Okay, yeah, two. We going to get another one for sure. Definitely another one,” Jerrell said.
Thursday was Jerrell’s first practice with the team, and he already has very lofty goals. While a Super Bowl is currently unlikely, the team can start by making the playoffs, a feat they have not achieved since 2017, although they came very close last season.
The offensive tackle also revealed that the Falcons were one of his favorite teams growing up.
“I grew up, I used to, I like the Falcons because of the color scheme. Like I would say that was one of my top three favorite teams growing up,” Jerrell said. “Colts, Falcons and Dolphins were my favorite teams growing up.”
Now he gets to suit up in Atlanta.
Head coach Raheem Morris announced Thursday that the starting right tackle competition will be between Elijah Wilkinson, Brandon Parker and Jack Nelson. Morris also admitted that the team has thought about moving starting left guard Matthew Bergeron to tackle, which he played in college at Syracuse.
Although Jerrell is not part of the competition for the starting position, it can never hurt to have quality depth behind them. Jerrell can compete for the backup position and be ready to go if he ever needs to see the field.
It never hurts to have lofty expectations; one always wants their players to win, and new Falcons offensive tackle Jerrell has his eyes on the ultimate prize.