Falcons to Miss Vikings Star after 3-Game Suspension
The Atlanta Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, but they’ll do so against a Vikings team that will be missing one of its star wide receivers.
Jordan Addison was suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse policy, per multiple reports.
“WR Jordan Addison has been suspended without pay for the first 3 games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy,” Ian Rapoport reported on X. “Addison recently resolved a 2024 DUI citation by pleading no contest to a lesser charge. He can participate in preseason.”
The Vikings’ loss may be the Falcons' gain. Addison torched the Atlanta secondary in their Week 14 contest last season. The second-year wide receiver recorded a career-high eight catches for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns, also a career high.
The Vikings blew out the Falcons 42-21 in Kirk Cousins’s return to Minnesota, and it was the Falcons’ fourth-straight loss with Cousins at the helm. Cousins would play one more game, an uninspiring 15-9 win in Las Vegas, before being shown the bench in favor of Michael Penix Jr.
Although the Vikings will be missing Addison in their matchup against Atlanta, they will still have Justin Jefferson. Jefferson also had a great day last time the two teams matched up, catching all 7 of his targets for 132 yards and reeling in two scores.
However, with the incoming news of Addisons’s suspension, Atlanta can now devote more resources to stopping Jefferson, including double-covering the superstar wide receiver.
The Vikings will also have a new starting quarterback: the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed the entirety of last season with an injury, so the Week 2 matchup against Atlanta is scheduled to be the second career start..
A rookie quarterback down his second-best wide receiver should be a favorable matchup for Atlanta. Former Atlanta Falcon Rondale Moore is listed on the depth chart behind Addison by ESPN, but there’s no guarantee he moves into his spot.
Former Detroit Lions No. 8 overall pick T.J. Hockenson was the Vikings' third-leading receiver last year, followed by 26-year-old Jalen Nailor.
The Falcons have a tough early schedule, with 3 of their first 4 games before the bye week against teams that made the playoffs in 2024. However, a tough game gets a little easier as Atlanta will not be facing a Minnesota Vikings team at full strength.