Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 7
SANTA CLARA, CA – The Atlanta Falcons are traveling west for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Fresh off one of their most complete performances of the season against the Bills, the Falcons are eager to pick up just their second three-game winning streak since the end of the 2019 season.
Awaiting the Falcons are their old division rivals in Santa Clara, who have lost two of their last three after starting 3-0. A likely culprit for their woes is a brutal run of injuries that got that much worse on Sunday with the loss of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.
Before that, the 49ers had already been dealt injuries to edge Nick Bosa, guard Ben Bartch, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy, and Mac Jones. While a few of those players could make their return on Sunday, the first six weeks of the season have been a brutal run of injury luck for the Falcons’ Week 7 opponent.
“I feel like they’re definitely a sound defense. They don't want to give up the big shots,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “I feel like that's every defense in the league now. You don't want to give up those big plays, so just taking what they give us. I know they are a fast-flowing defense. Those guys can run sideline to sideline.”
While unfortunate, it is on the Falcons to take advantage of this situation, but the 49ers will always be a difficult challenge.
See below for how you can tune in for this Week 7 game.
Falcons vs. 49ers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 20.0 PPG (27th), 378.8 YPG (2nd), 227.6 Passing YPG (12th), 151.2 Rushing YPG (1st), 22nd in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 20.0 PPG Allowed (7th), 253.4 YPG Allowed (1st), 139.4 Passing YPG Allowed (1st), 114.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (17th), 6th in EPA/play Allowed
- 49ers Offense: 20.8 PPG (24th), 373.7 YPG (6th), 291.5 Passing YPG (1st), 82.2 Rushing YPG (30th), 20th in EPA/play
- 49ers Defense: 21.3 PPG Allowed (15th), 321.7 YPG Allowed (15th), 214.3 Passing YPG Allowed (18th), 107.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (14th), 19th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. 49ers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- 49ers -2.0 (-110)
- Falcons +2.0 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -135
- Falcons +210
Total
- OVER 47.0 (-110)
- UNDER 47.0 (-110)
Falcons vs. 49ers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- 49ers Record: 4-2 (2-1)
- Falcons Record: 3-2 (0-2)
Falcons vs. 49ers: Injury Report
49ers Injury Report
- DL Kevin Givens (pectoral) – QUES
- CB Renardo Green (neck) – QUES
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) – QUES
- DL Yetur Gross-Matos (neck) – OUT
- WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) – OUT
- QB Brock Purdy (toe) – OUT
- LB Fred Warner (ankle) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – QUES
- T Jake Matthews (ankle) – QUES
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf) – QUES
- DL Ta'Quon Graham (calf) – QUES
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – OUT
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) – OUT
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – OUT
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (not injury related – other) – OUT