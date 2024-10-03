Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to Watch Thursday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will kick off Week 5 of the NFL season with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff Thursday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta is coming off a dramatic 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, while Tampa Bay topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-16.
The Falcons trail the Buccaneers by one game in the NFC South standings. Thursday night provides a crucial early season opportunity at a two-game swing.
Here's how -- and what -- to watch when the two sides take the field ...
How to Watch
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime TV, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call for 92.9 The Game, while Westwood One will also carry the game -- Ian Eagle and Derek Rackley are on the microphone for the national radio station.
Injury Report
Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors Wednesday after posting 16 tackles and a pick-six vs. the Saints, is inactive due to a knee injury.
Otherwise, Atlanta is healthy -- including right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed Week 4 after hurting his left knee but has been cleared to play Week 5.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, will be without several key players, headlined by All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and starting right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion).
The Buccaneers have also ruled out receivers Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (shoulder).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites with a money line of -125, according to ESPN. Atlanta has a 53.9% chance of victory. The over/under is set at 43.5 points.
Historical Results
Tampa Bay holds a 31-30 edge in the all-time series and has won six of the last eight meetings dating back to the start of 2020. The Buccaneers won the last matchup, a 29-25 triumph Dec. 10 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Familiar Faces
The Falcons' coaching staff has many ties to the Buccaneers. Head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake met on Tampa Bay's staff in the 2000s. Morris started his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers.
Several Falcons staff members spent time with Tampa Bay during their playing days, including assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray (1993), inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud (2005-10), outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith (2014-17) and receivers coach Ike Hilliard (2005-08).
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was on the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff with Morris and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in 2022, as was Tampa Bay's quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
What to Watch
The Falcons rank No. 31 league-wide in time of possession, holding the ball for just 24:31 per game. Improving this number starts with better play on third down, which Atlanta did against the Saints, converting four tries after going 2-of-9 in each of the first three weeks.
Another factor is finding better balance on the ground. The Falcons ran the ball just 15 times Sunday while quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 38 passes.
Tampa Bay is allowing 131.5 rushing yards per game, and Atlanta's running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have a chance to produce at a high level -- if the opportunities present themselves.
Bottom Line
The Falcons and Buccaneers kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Amazon Prime holding broadcast right.