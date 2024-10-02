Falcons LB Troy Andersen Earns Top Defensive Honor After Starring vs. Saints
The best game of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen's young career has been matched by his biggest honor.
Andersen was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the team.
The award comes after Andersen logged 16 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick-six in Atlanta's 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Andersen set a career-high in tackles and scored his first defensive touchdown as a professional.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praised Andersen's performance postgame.
"The guy was flying around, making a bunch of plays, making a bunch of tackles," Morris said. "He plays with tremendous speed. He plays with a tremendous violence that we love, and he got it done for us. It was awesome."
Andersen's violent playing style came at a cost.
While making a special teams tackle late in the fourth quarter against the Saints, Andersen injured his knee and was helped off the field.
The Falcons haven't done an official practice this week ahead of Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Andersen has been listed as out on the estimated injury report.
Andersen currently leads the Falcons in tackles with 41, and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said the third-year pro is playing at a high level.
"He studies his tail off," Lake said Tuesday. "He puts the work in behind the scenes that nobody sees. He's obviously extremely talented. He's got big, physical traits. He's fast, but really, really smart. We're able to do a lot of different things with him.
"That game-changing play he made is going to be one of many that he's going to make here."
And perhaps Andersen's NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor will be the first of many, as well.