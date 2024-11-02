Everything to Know in Falcons vs. Cowboys: TV, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Atlanta Falcons (5-3) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta enters November leading the NFC South by one game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Cowboys are coming off back-to-back defeats and are looking to turn their season around.
With the NFL trade deadline set for Nov. 5, Week 9 is the final opportunity for teams to evaluate their rosters and decide where they stand before further pursuing any additional moves.
But before the deadline, the Falcons and Cowboys have business to handle.
Here's how to watch -- and what to know -- before Sunday afternoon ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Adam Amin handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter. The same crew called Atlanta's Week 8 victory over Tampa Bay.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out a pair of rookies in linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle). Atlanta later placed Orhorhoro on injured reserve and signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to the active roster from the practice squad.
Three Falcons are questionable: right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee).
Dallas, meanwhile, will be without two key defenders, as linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) won't play Sunday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hand) will also be inactive.
The Cowboys also have five players questionable in cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites and have a 56.4% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 51.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -175.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Past Meetings
The Cowboys lead the all-time regular season series 17-11 and have won each of the past three matchups, a run that followed Atlanta winning three consecutive games.
The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 season, when the Cowboys took a 43-3 victory over the Falcons at AT&T Stadium.