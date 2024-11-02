Falcon Report

Everything to Know in Falcons vs. Cowboys: TV, Betting Odds, Injury Report

From TV channel to betting lines, here's what to know when the Atlanta Falcons face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is hoping to ride momentum in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is hoping to ride momentum in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons (5-3) will host the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta enters November leading the NFC South by one game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Cowboys are coming off back-to-back defeats and are looking to turn their season around.

With the NFL trade deadline set for Nov. 5, Week 9 is the final opportunity for teams to evaluate their rosters and decide where they stand before further pursuing any additional moves.

But before the deadline, the Falcons and Cowboys have business to handle.

Here's how to watch -- and what to know -- before Sunday afternoon ...

The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods

TV, Radio

The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Adam Amin handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter. The same crew called Atlanta's Week 8 victory over Tampa Bay.

On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.

Injury Reports

The Falcons ruled out a pair of rookies in linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle). Atlanta later placed Orhorhoro on injured reserve and signed linebacker Rashaan Evans to the active roster from the practice squad.

Three Falcons are questionable: right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee).

Dallas, meanwhile, will be without two key defenders, as linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) won't play Sunday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hand) will also be inactive.

The Cowboys also have five players questionable in cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot).

Betting Odds

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites and have a 56.4% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 51.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -175.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Past Meetings

The Cowboys lead the all-time regular season series 17-11 and have won each of the past three matchups, a run that followed Atlanta winning three consecutive games.

The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 season, when the Cowboys took a 43-3 victory over the Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

Follow FalconsSI on FACEBOOK | X | YouTube

Published
Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

Home/News