Rookie Out, Starters in Doubt on Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking during his press conference Friday, ruled out second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand for Sunday’s game.
Orhorhoro suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not participate in practice this week.
Bertrand sustained a concussion and also hasn’t practiced. A reserve linebacker, Bertrand has been a steady contributor for the Falcons on special teams.
Apart from the two rookies’ absences, the Falcons have three players questionable: right guard Chris Lindstrom, linebacker Troy Andersen and center Drew Dalman.
Lindstrom hurt his knee in the third quarter against Tampa Bay, and while he was cleared to return, he did not see the field again. He was out of Wednesday’s practice before returning Thursday.
Andersen hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. He had a team-high 44 tackles at the time of his injury.
Dalman was activated off injured reserve earlier this week. He injured his ankle in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn’t played since. He’s been a limited participant in practice throughout the week but was a full-go Friday.
Others on the injury report but cleared to play include safety Justin Simmons (hamstring), linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee) and nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back).
The Falcons (5-3) and Cowboys (3-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.